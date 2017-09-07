Because we're all still looking for something to do with Edge Sense.
The HTC U11 is an awesome phone, but the touted "Edge Sense" feature for performing actions by squeezing your phone hasn't exactly been the feature that's driving sales. Hopefully that will change today. With an update that's rolling out now, U11 owners will be able to further customize Edge Sense to perform specific actions in specific apps — in addition to the current slate of basic phone-level functions.
Basically, HTC now lets you map either a short or long squeeze on the sides of the phone to a tap or double tap on a location on the screen you specify. But the function can be mapped on a per-app basis, so you have a serious number of customization options available. For example you can set a squeeze in Google Maps zoom in on the map, in Google Photos launch the share function, to launch voice typing on the keyboard or in Chrome select the address bar.
The interface for getting it set up is a bit clunky mostly because it has to be. Because Edge Sense is effectively just translating your squeeze into a specific tap, you go through each app you want to enable the function on and just tell the interface where to tap. You then name that function however you want so that it can be easily read in the Edge Sense settings. You'll see something like "Short squeeze to zoom in on a photo, squeeze and hold to share" in the settings under the app it's associated with.
People aren't going to set up dozens of custom squeeze actions, but it makes sense for some apps.
It's hard to see every U11 owner going in and setting up distinct squeeze functions for dozens of apps, but it definitely makes sense to spend the few minutes to make some for your most-used functions in apps. Squeezing to zoom in on Maps, compose a tweet or open a search field can be very useful — provided you eventually remember what the function is over time.
For those who haven't set up custom squeeze actions, are on the home screen, have the screen off, or are using an app that hasn't been customized, Edge Sense will continue to work as expected. You can still use the basic squeeze to launch the camera, for example.
One of the coolest parts about this new feature expansion is that it doesn't require a major software update — you just have to wait for the Edge Sense app to update from the Play Store. The update is rolling out soon, and every U11 owner can get in on it by just heading to the Edge Sense settings after updating the app.
Cool! Though now I sort of want macros, ie, a series of taps.
could see that being the next step, I suppose
I find myself having trouble reaching the menu button on Chrome with these taller phones that have been coming out this year. It's way up in the upper right hand corner of the phone. This type of functionality would come in really handy there. Just squeeze the device to access the menu and your bookmarks!
Google will probably move all those menus to the bottom in their apps at some point.
(singing) But in the reeeaaalll world...
Lots of people that have it use it, and it's something I use every day. Nothing like hanging out downtown, eating absurdly expensive food and looking for photo ops. Especially when you can whip out your phone, snap the shot, and have your phone back in your pocket while the other guys is still fiddling with the camera app on his iPhone. He missed several shots that I effortlessly snagged with one hand, and the photos I took were better... except for one of a monument that he spend two minutes playing with exposure on.
Contextual functions were sort of a part of Edge Sense on a limited basis. Turn advanced mode on, and the first quick activation launches the camera. A second snaps a photo as soon as the phone stops moving. A long squeeze flips between cameras, and when not in the camera app, the long squeeze turns on the flashlight or launches any app, or any assistant. Umm, except for Bixby ;)
Edge Sense has been useful, and a key factor is it's very design: Eight sensors implanted inside the frame that detect your squeeze anywhere on the bottom half of the phone. No buttons to look for or special positioning... just grab the phone and squeeze. What got me interested, even before the phone was released, is realizing that it works the way I hold my phone naturally.
What it did NOT have is the ability to perform functions that were app specific (outside the camera app). And now that THAT aspect is changing, I'm looking forward to exploring the possibilities.
It's so much more useful than I thought it would be. Just with camera, being able to take underwater shots is a breeze. Glad to see the new functionality many if expected is actuall coming to the device.
Wow this is actually pretty cool. I wonder if this will be implemented in the new Pixel since it might have the option to squeeze the frame. I also think it would be cool if Samsung would let you do something similar with Bixby. Yeah it would be more involved than just a squeeze, but assigning shortcuts to do things that it can't necessarily do yet would be nice.