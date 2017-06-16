HTC is back to winning ways with the U11.

HTC made several questionable decisions regarding its strategy in India over the last two years, but it finally looks like the Taiwanese manufacturer is learning from its mistakes. The HTC U11 has made its debut in the country, offering hardware that can hold its own next to the likes of the Galaxy S8 and LG G6. Crucially, HTC got the pricing right this time around, giving the U11 a better chance than any other HTC device in recent memory.

The HTC U11 gets all the basics right when it comes to the hardware — you're looking at a 5.5-inch QHD panel backed by Gorilla Glass 5, 2.45GHz Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, microSD slot, 12MP camera, 16MP front shooter, 4G with VoLTE, and a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. The phone also has IP67 certification for dust and water resistance, and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

The highlight of the HTC U11 is a squeezable frame that offers a new way of interaction with your phone. With Edge Sense, you'll be able to squeeze the sides of the phone to perform actions, like launching the camera, taking a screenshot, and more.

It'll be interesting to see how the HTC U11 fares in India. For the first time in several years, there isn't a major drawback with an HTC flagship — if you overlook the fact that it doesn't have a 3.5mm jack, and the aggressive pricing gives customers a third option in this segment.

The phone will be up for sale on Amazon India during the last week of June, and HTC will also make the device available at thousands of retail stores across the country. You can also pre-order direct from HTC starting tomorrow to be eligible to receive a free flip cover.

Who's looking to pick up the HTC U11?