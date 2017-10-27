HTC's finally jumping on the slim-bezel train.

This year's HTC U11 is a mighty fine phone, but when compared to devices like the Galaxy S8, LG V30, and Essential Phone, it's chunky bottom and top bezels really do look out of place for a 2017 flagship. We're expecting HTC to announce the U11 Plus on November 2, and thanks to a new teaser from HTC, we have a closer look at just how little bezel the U11 Plus will ship with.

The image that HTC shared on Twitter looks very similar to one that went out earlier this week, but rather than a glimpse at the back of the U11 Plus, we get to see what appears to be the bottom left of the display.

You can see from the image above that the bezels aren't entirely gone, but they're drastically smaller than the regular U11. This reduction does mean that there's no longer a front-facing fingerprint scanner, but HTC's moved it to a sensible place on the back unlike all of Samsung's phones this year.

Along with the slim bezels and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, the U11 Plus should also come equipped with a beefy 4,000 mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, and an 18:9 display with a QuadHD+ resolution.

