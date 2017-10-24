The phone will include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, glass back, and a single camera.
The year is quickly coming to a close, and although most major flagships have been announced at this point, there are still a couple that we're eagerly awaiting – one of which is the HTC U11 Plus. The regular U11 that came out earlier this year proved itself to be a surprisingly great phone, and the Plus model is expected to keep what we liked about the original while adding a few nice touches.
HTC already announced on Twitter that it'll be holding a press event on November 2 to announce a new device in its U lineup (presumably the U11 Plus), and the company has just sent out another teaser that gives us our first official look at the phone.
The image that HTC released doesn't reveal a lot, but it does confirm the CAD renders of the U11 Plus that previously surfaced. HTC's teaser confirms that the U11 Plus will retain the same glass back as the U11, will move the fingerprint scanner to the back, and will ship with a single rear camera.
Although not yet confirmed, other things we're expecting from the U11 Plus are considerably smaller bezels, display with an 18:9 form factor and QuadHD+ resolution, 6GB of RAM, 4,000 mAh battery, and likely no headphone jack.
Pricing and availability won't be unveiled until November 2, so be sure to stay tuned to see how HTC decides to send off 2017.
