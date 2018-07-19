The last few years have been dismal for HTC in India. The Taiwanese manufacturer was largely to blame for its missteps in the country — time and again, HTC launched products that were priced ridiculously high, were vastly inferior, or a combination of both. HTC also failed to adapt to the onslaught of Chinese companies like Xiaomi, Vivo, and OPPO, and as a consequence it now has a market share of less than 1% in the country.

The company launched the HTC U11+ earlier this year, but made no effort to market the device. It now looks like HTC is planning to exit the Indian market altogether, according to a report on Economic Times.

The publication notes that HTC South Asia president and India country head Faisal Siddiqui has quit, along with head of sales Vijay Balachandran and product head R Nayyar. HTC is also said to have asked most of its 80-member team in India to quit, with the exception of CFO Rajeev Tayal and a few others. HTC halted its local manufacturing efforts over a year ago, and the company is said to be culling its distribution agreements in the country.

According to an unnamed executive, HTC Taiwan will now oversee the Indian unit, with a focus on selling virtual reality devices like the Oculus Rift: