Pre-orders open today, shipping in September.

HTC has today opened up pre-orders for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage version of its high-end U11 handset in the UK. Previously only available in Asia, the new U11 also comes with dual-SIM functionality and will be available in all four color variants — black, blue, silver and red.

The full retail price is a hefty £699, and this new version of the U11 will only be available to order directly from HTC.com. HTC Club members get a 10%, making the price a slightly less eye-watering £629.10.

Pre-orders are now open, and HTC says the device itself will start shipping in "early September."

Though it hasn't received as much fanfare as many rivals, the HTC U11 still ranks among our top Android phones of 2017, thanks to speedy performance, lightweight software and an impressive camera. HTC no doubt will be hoping this new U11 can drum up a little more interest in the device as rivals like Apple, Samsung and LG prepare to launch new flagship phones.

