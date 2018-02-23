2018's been a rough year so far for HTC. The company confirmed on February 14 that the president of its smartphone division had officially resigned , and just a little more than a week later, it's reported that a plethora of HTC employees in the U.S. have been let go.

A source familiar with HTC told this news to Digital Trends, and while it's still unclear how many employees were terminated, it's estimated to be anywhere from a few dozen up to "maybe 100" individuals.

The reason for all this? According to a representative from HTC, it's a result of the company merging its smartphone and VR divisions under one single umbrella.