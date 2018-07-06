It's no secret that HTC has been struggling for quite some time, but the past few days have been particularly brutal on the company. On July 6, the Taiwan-based OEM announced that its sales for June have fallen by a whopping 62%.

That drop in sales is the biggest HTC's seen in over two years, with the exact number being $2.2 billion NT compared to $6.9 billion NT from June of last year.

In the high-end segment, the sales of their flagship phone this year has been lower than expected, leading to lower market share. As for HTC's middle-end and entry-level series, the new models feature neither new specs nor high performance-price ratio, influencing the sales.

HTC's most recent flagship, the U12+, proved to be quite the letdown in our full review. Although it's a fast performer and has a great design, its poor battery life and game-breaking pressure-sensitive "buttons" result in a product that is far from justifying its $800 price tag.

Just four days ago, HTC also announced that it was laying off 1,500 employees from its manufacturing division in an effort to become profitable.

Things haven't looked good for HTC for a while, but between the massive layoffs and dwindling sales numbers, the end might be sooner than we thought for the brand that used to be the king of the Android world.

HTC U12+ review: Buttonless blunder