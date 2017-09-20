HTC will be making a major announcement in the coming days.
Taiwanese media reported earlier this month that HTC was in the "final stage of negotiation with Google" for selling off its smartphone business, and it looks like things are coming to a head. A tweet from Bloomberg Gadfly's Tim Culpan suggests HTC will halt trading its shares tomorrow "pending a major announcement:"
JUST IN:— Tim Culpan (@tculpan) September 20, 2017
HTC just announced it's shares will halt trading tomorrow (Thur) pending a major announcement.
From the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation (TWSE):
TWSE announced trading in the shares of HTC Corporation (Code：2498) and the securities underlying the company will be halted starting from Sep 21 2017 pending the release of material information. The company will apply for resumption of trading after the release of material information.
Google could end up buying HTC's smartphone business altogether, with reports also hinting at a "strategic partnership" (which seems unlikely at this point). According to China Times, an announcement will be made in two days' time. According to the publication, HTC CEO Cher Wang is in Taiwan for a Town Hall at the company's headquarters, with the executive likely briefing staffers over the upcoming announcement.
Evan Blass managed to get a hold of the invitation for the Town Hall, noting that Google will likely acquire HTC's hardware assets:
According to this person, the companies have finalized a deal wherein GOOG will acquire certain HW eng assets, but HTC retains its brand
HTC is confirmed to be the manufacturer of the smaller Pixel 2, and should an outright acquisition occur, Google is better positioned to absorb HTC's manufacturing facilities into its own hardware unit. As Alex noted in his piece a few weeks ago, the deal would be different from Google's acquisition of Motorola back in 2012:
Google didn't buy Moto in 2012 to own a smartphone manufacturer. Instead, it paid up to nip in the bud an existential threat to Android.
If Google buys the smartphone side of HTC in 2017, it'll be doing so to own a smartphone manufacturer, securing the manufacturing capacity, supply chain expertise and design talent it needs to build Pixel phones, Pixel tablets and, who knows, maybe watches, laptops and other devices, completely in-house. It'd bring some much-needed vertical integration to Google's new hardware division, at a time when it's also rumored to be interested in building its own silicon.
Whatever deal Google makes with HTC would exclude Vive, which is a separate business unit. HTC, for its part, has said that it does not "comment on market rumors or speculation." A trading halt isn't issued unless a major announcement is imminent, so we should hear more from HTC later this week.
Apple can seemingly vertically integrate their hardware/software on a phone without them actually owning a manufacturing company and they sell through tens of millions of phones a year. Don't see why Google needs to purchase HTC to sell, what, 500k phones a year?
Seems like a stupid acquisition if it goes through. As dumb as that Motorola acquisition which lost them billions of dollars.
Considering Google now owns most of the patents that Motorola Mobility owned (they gave Lenovo licenses to use them), I'm not sure it's so much of a loss for Google.
The patents were for old mobile tech like wifi standards, gsm standards, mpeg etc, so they're worthless today. Google tried using these patents to sue Microsoft for $4 billion a year, but the courts ruled $1 million. So yeah, those patents they were hoping would be useful are actually worthless. Once Google 'won' the $1 million suite against Microsoft, they changed their tune and went with the whole 'we're going to use patents defensively' argument.
Remember that Google panic bought Motorola when Apple were suing Samsung. But Apple weren't suing Samsung on tech patents (which are what the Moto patents are), it was on trade dress, which the Moto patents couldn't have defended for at all.
It was a $12.5 billion acquisition and sold for $3 billion. They sold some crappy divisions and kept the patents, but the patents are worthless. The Motorola acquisition was a terrible acquisition and a complete blunder by Google.
True, but Apple also uses a financially stable manufacturer. HTC isn't financially stable. If they want to continue using HTC for manufacturing, then buying them, or at least a large portion of them, will help stabilize HTC. Nothing would suck more than trying to ramp up your in house smart phone sales than your manufacturer all of a sudden closing their doors.
Google should just procure companies to manufacture the phones/tablets/whatever for them. Just like this year, one Pixel will be made by HTC, the other is being made by LG. Just procure LG to make the phones again next year. Don't have to buy a dying phone company to do that.
The most important parts of a phone are the processor, screen and battery - none of which HTC actually manufacture themselves. Even if Google buy HTC, they will still have to source the processor, screen and battery (along with many other parts like ram, NAND storage, camera modules etc) from other companies. HTC don't actually 'make' any components, they just assemble them and create the exterior body that the components will fit in.
Couple possibilities: 1) Samsung is too big in the Android space and Google wants to keep HTC active and semi-viable so as to avoid Android from devolving into a Win-Tel like "San-droid" platform; 2) While HTC can't execute a business strategy to save their company (literally), they have talented engineers and good designers who Google can put to work on a variety of hardware projects including new phones, pixel-books and other devices. Apple doesn't have the manufacturing but they have the engineering/design talent in house as well as the sales volume to drive their 3rd party manufacturers to implement their vision and develop new tools/techniques to support them. While the Pixels were nice phones, they were really vanilla designs with nothing innovative about them - maybe Google felt they couldn't drive development they way Apple can because they don't have the sales volume or in-house expertise.
I do wonder how long Samsung will stick to using Android. If you look at their devices outside of the phone and tablet they don't use Android and Samsung now have the money and are a big enough name to move people away from Android with the galaxy brand. Plus they could even move the way Amazon did making their own Android market place and lock the os down and have android apps ported across to.
I maybe way off the mark but then again stranger things have happened.
As for the HTC news it kind of makes me glad I did not grab the u11 and went for the xperia xz premium instead.
I don't see samsung moving away from android on phones. The app store (and popular apps) is too big a draw for phone buyers, hence why it's down to pretty much android and ios.
Right, because I'm sure Google has no plans whatsoever of their hardware unit growing and selling more units...smdh
Would they halt trading for a strategic partnership? It seems as though this can only be a sale of HTC's smartphone division.
If this is true, then they next order of business for google is designing their own chips. If you are going vertical, you may as well go all the way and compete with samsung and Huawei.
In other words, Google should do what they're reportedly planning on doing.