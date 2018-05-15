It's no secret at this point that HTC's seen better days. The company knows how to make a solid smartphone, but consecutive quarterly losses and the departure of its mobile president has resulted in some pretty rough waters. In an attempt to turn the ship around, HTC has announced that it's creating a...blockchain smartphone.

According to The Next Web, HTC's blockchain phone will be called Exodus and is scheduled for a release at some point in October. Exodus will come equipped with its own universal wallet for managing various cryptocurrencies and special technology will allow it to run all sorts of decentralized apps.

Furthermore, all Exodus phones will also act as nodes to manage cryptocurrency trading that takes place through HTC's own blockchain network.

Phil Chen, (the creator of HTC's Vive headset) who will be leading the Exodus project, says –