Before HTC launches its big flagship phone for the year – the U12+ – the company is first announcing two new handsets that are targeted to consumers who are on a budget. The new phones are the Desire 12 and 12+, and at first glance, they're the best-looking entries in the Desire series to date.

Instead of going with a plastic design like we usually see with the Desire line, HTC's adopted a glass construction similar to what's found on the U11. You'll find the same "liquid surface" that gives the U11 and U Ultra their shiny aesthetic, and both the Desire 12 and 12+ are being offered in gold, violet, and navy colors. Looking first at the regular Desire 12, you're getting a phone with a 5.5-inch screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 720 resolution. The MediaTek MT6739 powers the phone, and this is equipped with either 2 or 3GB of RAM depending on which model you get. Similarly, the Desire 12 can have either 16 or 32GB of storage – both of which can be expanded up to 2TB. There's a single 13MP camera on the back, 5MP front-facing camera, 2,730 mAh battery, an unknown version of Android with HTC Sense layered on top of it.