Before HTC launches its big flagship phone for the year – the U12+ – the company is first announcing two new handsets that are targeted to consumers who are on a budget. The new phones are the Desire 12 and 12+, and at first glance, they're the best-looking entries in the Desire series to date.
Instead of going with a plastic design like we usually see with the Desire line, HTC's adopted a glass construction similar to what's found on the U11. You'll find the same "liquid surface" that gives the U11 and U Ultra their shiny aesthetic, and both the Desire 12 and 12+ are being offered in gold, violet, and navy colors.
Looking first at the regular Desire 12, you're getting a phone with a 5.5-inch screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 720 resolution. The MediaTek MT6739 powers the phone, and this is equipped with either 2 or 3GB of RAM depending on which model you get. Similarly, the Desire 12 can have either 16 or 32GB of storage – both of which can be expanded up to 2TB.
There's a single 13MP camera on the back, 5MP front-facing camera, 2,730 mAh battery, an unknown version of Android with HTC Sense layered on top of it.
Moving over to the Desire 12+, there's a 6-inch display with the same aspect ratio and resolution a the Desire 12. The MediaTek processor is swapped out for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, and 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage is the only memory configuration that's available. There's also a 13MP camera on the back, but it's joined by a secondary 2MP one that'll allow for portrait shots. The front-facing camera is also upgraded to an 8MP sensor.
The Desire 12+ offers a larger 2,965 mAh battery, and it's confirmed that Android 8.0 Oreo will be present on the phone out of the box. Plus, no matter if you choose the Desire 12 or 12+, both phones retain the endangered 3.5mm headphone jack.
Unfortunately, HTC's yet to announce any details regarding pricing or availability. The company says to "stay tuned to the regional HTC social channels nearest you" for this info, but that's all we've got right now.
Based on what we know so far, are you at all interested in the Desire 12 or 12+?