We already know HTC's finances aren't great.
Despite recent successes with Vive and more recently the much-loved U11, HTC is still facing financial difficulties as its revenues have continued to fall for several years. According to sources of Bloomberg, HTC has reached the point of considering strategic business changes including sales or spin-offs of portions of the company.
HTC is said to have been working with and advisor to work on several different options for improving its financial position, which should come as little surprise to those following the mobile industry. An outright sale of the entire company is the least likely option due its size and relatively small potential market of buyers. A more likely result to these new discussions would be finding a strategic investment partner or spinning out various parts of the business to capitalize on their success (in the case of Vive) or cut dead weight (in the form of perhaps manufacturing facilities or other large assets).
HTC isn't going away, but the backend of its business operations has to change to keep going.
The steady march of Samsung reaching the point of taking in a vast majority of worldwide profits from Android phone sales has hurt a lot of companies, but HTC has been put in a particularly precarious position. Over the past five years or so HTC has continued to give up market share on both the high-end to Samsung and also on the low-end to the likes of Huawei, Oppo and Motorola. At the same time, HTC continued to hold onto many vestiges of when it was one of the "big" manufacturers, with a large product portfolio, thousands upon thousands of employees and many large assets. In an essence, it just hasn't been nimble enough.
Exploring new avenues for the future operation of HTC doesn't necessarily mean the company is going away in terms of what we know and love about it. HTC is, after all, still valued at nearly $2 billion. But this surely means that there are changes to the back-end of the business in the works that could slim down the company and keep it around for some time coming.
Reader comments
Considering their lack of advertising and customer support, that's not surprising. What really is surprising is that a company that doesn't believe in either got so big in the first place!
A smaller company will have more difficulty with both those things you mentioned.
Htc was big because they were genuinely the best and only viable Android manufacturers in the early days of Android. But there was always room for one of the big juggernauts to take over due to their higher financial strengths.
And Samsung did, mostly through immense marketing
Yes, I remember those days. HTC was the only manufacturer at one point that used premium materials of Aluminum/Metal that matched Apple with the added bonus of having a good interface.
I think that the One X was that last phone that HTC made that was actually competitive with other manufacturers in the Android game. HTC began loosing ground with the M7 and M8 compared to other manufactures, and it really fell off the face of a cliff with the M9 and beyond.
They have said over and over again that they will reduce the number of deferent phones they sell and work on supporting the ones that they have. Hasn't happened. They made huge advertising errors with the truly bizarre commercials they produced when they had Robert Downy Jr. under contract. They have consistently failed to at least meet market feature parity with other high end manufactures since 2013. They have let features that differentiated them and actually made a select sub group people seek out their phones such as Boom Sound and Ultra Pixels languish on vine. Save 2012, they have never gotten their naming strategy simplified to a point where the average consumer can discern between their various product lines.
What do they expect will happen? Who in the hell runs this company?
It's probably time for a company split and complete rebranding. They no longer inspire any sort of interest from the public.
because most the public is full of imbeciles that just follow their friend. Who saw a commercial for apple or samsung. Even though HTC has been churning out better device all along.
Exactly this. People for some reason don't like to research which phones are actually good.
Not surprising after the disaster that is the idiotic glass U11.
But it's okay for Samsung and LG right? Makes sense...
found the tard.
They should change their strategy to strictly phone financing. Financing Samsung and Apple phones.
I'd rather use a chinaphone than either of those.
Sense killed htc. It was so awful before nobody would touch it again no matter how much better it got. Drop sense and make 3 high quality handsets that aren't shiny looking garbage.
You realize the u11 bests the s8 in every measurable category right?
Now that the market has matured the early innovators don't have that something special to get folks to look their way anymore. Nokia and BlackBerry don't make the phones that bear their names even. LG is having troubles competing in the high end, but they are lucky they do so many other things phones aren't as important to them as they are to HTC. Apple and Samsung are entrenched now, and companies like Huawei are coming at the folks who can be influenced by price.
It's a sad world. The general public's fault.
Poor HTC I had a lot of memories with their devices.