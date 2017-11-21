The sale is live now and will be available until November 29.

Although we're still a few days away from the official Black Friday, there are more than a few sales and promotions that you can already take advantage of. HTC recently launched its "Blackest Friday" campaign, allowing customers to get discounts and freebies on some of HTC's latest handsets.

Probably the best deal being offered here is on the U11. HTC is offering $50 off the phone to bring the price down to $599, and along with this, you also get JBL's Reflect Aware C Earphones (a $200 value) and HTC's Fetch accessory ($25 value) for free.

The HTC Fetch is also included with the purchase of an HTC U11 Life or HTC Bolt, and similar to a deal that was running earlier this month, you can pick up the Bolt for as little as $200.

Along with these deals, HTC is also offering 50% off an accessory of your choosing with the purchase of any phone, as well as $5 cases for the HTC One M8, M9, and A9. The sale is live now and will run through November 29 at 12:00 AM EST.

