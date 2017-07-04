HTC is working on a Mini variant of the U11.

The HTC U11 is one of the best phones you can buy today, and it looks like the Taiwanese manufacturer is working on rolling out a Lifestyle or Mini variant that's targeted at the mid-range segment. According to a series of tweets by noted HTC leaker LlabTooFeR, the device is codenamed Ocean Life, offering a 5.2-inch 1080p panel, 16MP rear and front cameras, Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Sense 9.0, and a 2600mAh battery.

The phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 660, and like the U11, it will feature a squeezable frame that lets you perform actions by pressing down on the sides of the device.

Device will also be featured by

Sense 9.0

Edge Sense

HTC USonic — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) July 4, 2017

The Snapdragon 660 is built on the 14nm node, and it features eight Kryo 260 cores clocked up to 2.2GHz. The battery is smaller at 2600mAh when compared to the 3000mAh unit on the 5.5-inch U11, but the smaller screen size and the Full HD panel should balance things out. Interestingly, it looks like HTC will bundle its USonic earphones with the device.

Not much else is known about the upcoming mid-ranger, but we'll let you know once we hear more. In the meantime, what do you think of a smaller variant of the U11?