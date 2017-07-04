HTC is working on a Mini variant of the U11.
The HTC U11 is one of the best phones you can buy today, and it looks like the Taiwanese manufacturer is working on rolling out a Lifestyle or Mini variant that's targeted at the mid-range segment. According to a series of tweets by noted HTC leaker LlabTooFeR, the device is codenamed Ocean Life, offering a 5.2-inch 1080p panel, 16MP rear and front cameras, Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Sense 9.0, and a 2600mAh battery.
The phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 660, and like the U11, it will feature a squeezable frame that lets you perform actions by pressing down on the sides of the device.
Device will also be featured by— LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) July 4, 2017
Sense 9.0
Edge Sense
HTC USonic
The Snapdragon 660 is built on the 14nm node, and it features eight Kryo 260 cores clocked up to 2.2GHz. The battery is smaller at 2600mAh when compared to the 3000mAh unit on the 5.5-inch U11, but the smaller screen size and the Full HD panel should balance things out. Interestingly, it looks like HTC will bundle its USonic earphones with the device.
Not much else is known about the upcoming mid-ranger, but we'll let you know once we hear more. In the meantime, what do you think of a smaller variant of the U11?
Reader comments
Actually, I'd probably give the unit a go. I prefer a smaller phone and it fits a sweet spot for me. The current U11 being that of 5.5" doesn't work for me plus... It's price even with the $50 off with a code still makes the current U11 a tad expensive.
So Samsung, LG, and HTC all realized that people still want smaller phones?
Might've been interested in this if the battery was a bit bigger.
Why why why oh why lol - there needs to be a federal mandate on how many products a company, specifically a cellphone can release - it's just way too saturated and filling up landfills with more trash, like jezzus every few weeks new hardware - no wonder the software side is buggy and trash they lack focus
You do have a valid point
Samsung and LG are more guilty of that than HTC currently.
Yeah ok, federal mandates to limit our choices. Who doesn't want more choices? I guess you.
I hope your comment was a little tounge and cheek.
It's not about limiting choices but making sure the choices we have are actually good choices. It's like going to a buffet, there may appear to be a lot of choices but it's pretty much all crap.
Glad you guys have it all figured out.
Actually that is a horrible analogy. 1. Just because you think it is crap doesn't mean everyone does. 2. Why limit choices because YOU think it is crap? There are plenty of people who buy low end phones and have no issues with them.
How about a federal mandate against frivolous federal mandates? How about a legislature that didn't attempt to "solve" every (non)problem with more new laws and regulations? Oh wait, that sounds too American for America. How silly of me.
So you're saying that people are buying these phones and then throwing them away?
If the battery was 3000 mAh, I would get it without hesitation.
The HTC Desire U. Kinda has a ring to it.
Well, the U11 is scheduled for my doorstep this Friday, so It's too late for me to see how this turns out. I will say that I absolutely adored the original One Mini, and would fall asleep with it in my hand because it felt SO good to hold, so a smaller U11 might be a very good thing. It also gives me an option for my wife when she moves on from the M8. I'm not too concerned about the battery size. 2600 would be fine for a smaller phone with 1080p screen. The M8 with the same battery is still an all-day phone, even after three years of hard use.