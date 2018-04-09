HQ Trivia exploded in popularity last year, and it continues to be just as big of a phenomenon in early 2018. I've found the game to be most enjoyable when played with a group of friends, and a new "Friends on HQ" update aims to extend the social element even when you aren't in the same room as your buddies.

On the new "Discover People" page that you can access at any time, you'll be able to search for other users, accept/decline friend requests, invite contacts to download the app, and see which ones are already playing.

During a live game, you can open a page that takes up the majority of the screen to see how much money you're playing for and the exact number of people that are currently watching/playing. Along with this, you can see which of your friends are still in the game and what other users are still playing that you're not friends with.

Friends with HQ will be made available for users in the United Kingdom starting today, and it'll expand to the United States "soon."

HQ Trivia's app is pretty barebones as is when a game's not taking place, so these added features are more than welcome.

Download: HQ Trivia (free)