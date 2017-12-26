Here's some good news for some Americans and all Canadians: HQ Trivia is here!

Earlier this week, the mobile phenomenon, HQ Trivia, announced that its Android release was nearing. Now, the company has said that it launched in limited beta in the U.S. on Christmas Day to iron out some bugs, and that it will open the app to more users in the coming days and weeks.

Android update: we’re in limited beta as of Christmas Day & are working quickly on patches, so we can continue to roll it out to more testers throughout the week. Our goal is to make it available to ALL by Jan. 1.



Pre-register for updates: https://t.co/h47yTsixNJ — HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) December 26, 2017

But Canadians are a bit luckier: thanks to the smaller population, the game is in open beta up north, which means that every Canadian can now take part in the live trivia game that happens daily at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET.

The game features a live host and a series of questions of increasing difficulty with hundreds of thousands of people competing for real cash prizes. Over Christmas, the game had 730,000 simultaneous users — and that was on iOS alone. Once it opens up to Android users, we can expect a million concurrent users on a regular basis. That should happen by the new year, but scale is hard, so it may take a bit longer.

Download HQ Trivia (free)