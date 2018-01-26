Now, If I could just win a game.

Like a lot of my fellow HQuties reading this, I've still yet to win a match of HQ Trivia. The closest I've gotten so far is Question 6, but even so, I continue to press on until I can go from Qumero Numero Uno all the way to Question 12. However, there's been one thing troubling me if/when I ever reach that day of nirvana – HQ Trivia's minimum payout.

Because of how many people are playing HQ Trivia these days, winning a game typically results in your share of the prize money being $10 or less. That's not an awful deal for spending 15 minutes on your phone, but it becomes a lot less enticing when you remember that you can't actually deposit that money to your PayPal account until you earn $20 or more.

Thankfully, this is now changing. On the official HQ Trivia Twitter account on January 26, the following was announced:

💰 It's payday, baby! We've removed the minimum balance required to cash out your HQ winnings. Put that money in the bank today! — HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) January 26, 2018

From here on out, you'll be able to actually use your HQ Trivia earnings no matter how much you have. Now, if you'll excuse me, I've gotta get down to the nitty gritty and practice for tonight's game.

