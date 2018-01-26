Now, If I could just win a game.
Like a lot of my fellow HQuties reading this, I've still yet to win a match of HQ Trivia. The closest I've gotten so far is Question 6, but even so, I continue to press on until I can go from Qumero Numero Uno all the way to Question 12. However, there's been one thing troubling me if/when I ever reach that day of nirvana – HQ Trivia's minimum payout.
Because of how many people are playing HQ Trivia these days, winning a game typically results in your share of the prize money being $10 or less. That's not an awful deal for spending 15 minutes on your phone, but it becomes a lot less enticing when you remember that you can't actually deposit that money to your PayPal account until you earn $20 or more.
Thankfully, this is now changing. On the official HQ Trivia Twitter account on January 26, the following was announced:
💰 It's payday, baby! We've removed the minimum balance required to cash out your HQ winnings. Put that money in the bank today!— HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) January 26, 2018
From here on out, you'll be able to actually use your HQ Trivia earnings no matter how much you have. Now, if you'll excuse me, I've gotta get down to the nitty gritty and practice for tonight's game.
Reader comments
Idk, I've totally skipped this fad. If they had real, useful questions and information, Id be all over it. As is? Meh.
Wtf? Useful questions? In a general knowledge trivia game?
This is b|tching for the sake of b|tching...
That's great... now I just gotta get past question 8... (my most answered) andddd lets not forget those glitches! Please server gods, help us! 😉
I made it to 10 with no extra lives, but at 10 through 12 at least two out of three of the questions will be baiting you with correct answers that conflict with what someone with basic knowledge of the subject, but not the necessarily the answer to that particular bit of obscure trivia would logically guess.
Seems like a total waste of time just to win a couple of bucks.
People won 2400 each last week
What happens if more than 2000 people win? Do they owe HQ money?
No, you would just win less than dollar. But what if more than 200,000 win? I guess they would be forced to round everyone's winnings up to 1 cent.
That game sucked the five times I tried to play..
Get rid of that host, also.
Yeah, the novelty of HQ Trivia wore off already. The constant lag, the questions being marked as wrong even though they're right, and the stupid questions asked just turned it off for me.