Android users will finally get to check out HQ Trivia, the game show you play on your phone.

It seemed to arrive out of nowhere, but since launching as an iOS exclusive app in late October HQ Trivia has been growing in popularity day after day, a dozen questions at a time. The app live streams a trivia game show right on your phone daily, giving you a chance to answer 12 questions correctly for a chance to win real cash. It's free to play and broadcasts live twice a day on weekdays and once on weekend and holidays.

Now, it appears folks behind HQ Trivia are ready to bring the trivia fun and excitement to Android, tweeting the following just hours before Tuesday's 3pm EST live stream:

Hey world, we hear you also have Android phones? HQ has a nice little stocking stuffer coming your way... pic.twitter.com/RwY6Qpkk9e — HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) December 5, 2017

So its look like Trivia Daddy Scott Rogowsky is prepping to give all the HQties rocking an Android phone a very Merry Christmas this year — and if parts of that sentence confuse or scare you it's going to be okay.

HQ Trivia was created by some of the same folks who created Vine, and has the same early energy as the six-second video platform. The game has managed to steadily grow its player base by offering cash pots of a minimum of $1,000 and up to $8,500, along with a diabolical referral system which nets you an extra life in the game for every new player that used your username when they sign up.

The game has just barely held it together at times with the viewership swelling past 400 thousand at times and leading to laggy video. It will be interesting to see if HQ Trivia can survive the inevitable influx of players when the Android app is released. Until then, you can always bust out that old iPhone or iPod Touch you may have sitting around and join in on the fun.

And if you're a new player, tell'em mousemachine sent you 😉.