After becoming a worldwide phenomenon on iOS, HQ Trivia launched on Android as a limited beta last Christmas. The beta was then opened up to anyone that wanted to give HQ a shot on December 31, and just about two months later, HQ Trivia's Android app is leaving the beta stage for good.

HQ Trivia is now sitting at v1.2.1 on the Play Store, and while there aren't any big changes to the app now that the beta is over, this will hopefully allow the team at Intermedia Labs to start working on new features and prizes now that all of the major bugs for Android have been worked out.

You can check out our full guide to HQ Trivia if you're new to the game, but the concept is pretty simple. A live host asks you ten multiple choice questions, and if you get all the way to the end, you win or split the prize. HQ typically gives away $2,500 for each game, but Sunday games have gone up to as much as $25,000.

There's still some lag with the livestream here and there, but as long as you've got a speedy Wi-Fi or data connection, there's a lot of fun to be had here.

Download: HQ Trivia (free)