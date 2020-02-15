Looking for furniture? A car? How about a new set of steak knives?

Well then, look now further than Presidents' Day, which has inexplicably turned into some weird February version of Black Friday in recent years. Sure, Lincoln and Washington show up front and center on American cash, but do we really see the nation's founding fathers more as pitchmen these days?

But we digress…

However we got here, Presidents' Day sales are undoubtedly a thing. And if you're in the market for a new desktop, laptop or all manner of computer accessories to bling up your rig, HP's Presidents' Day Sale should be right up your alley. They've gathered up over 130 best-selling items from their massive catalogue, all at prices up to 60 percent off as you celebrate the long weekend.

If you see a new laptop in your future, the HP Pavilion Laptop 15z may entice you. Running on a AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 16GB of RAM and rocking a 15.6-inch touch screen display, it's only $529.99, a massive $770 off its $1,299 retail price.

For the space conscious, the HP ENVY All-in-One sports a gorgeous 27-inch diagonal QHD floating glass Micro Edge display on a sleekly thin metal stand. With no tower, this system almost doesn't even look like a computer — and its Presidents' Day price is $350 off at $1,399.99.

Even if you don't need a whole new setup, you can still save loads on similarly discounted printers, monitors, headphones, keyboards, software and more.

In addition to those savings, you can also get at extra 5 percent off select configurable PCs and bundles priced at $599 or more by using the code 5PDS2020 at checkout. Or you can bump that savings up to 10 percent with the code 10PDS2020 on designated PCs and bundles over $999.

The sale only remains in effect for a few more days, so get in before the deals are gone.