HP returns to the Chromebox.

We saw some excellent Chromebooks in 2017, but the market for Chromeboxes has been much quieter. However, just in time for CES 2018, HP's announced its all-new Chromebox G2.

For first impressions, the G2 doesn't look all that exciting. In fact, if you quickly glanced at the thing, you might mistake it for an Apple TV. On the outside of the G2 is a solid selection of ports, including a 3.5mm headphone jack, one USB Type-C, three USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI output, and one RJ-45 connector (not to mention a microSD slot).

Take a peek inside the G2, and that's when you realize why you might want to consider buying the thing. You can choose to pick up a configuration with Intel's Celeron 3865U, but we'd recommend going with the Kaby Lake Core i5 (7300U) or i7 (8650U). The Celeron model ships with Intel HD Graphics 610, but going for either the i5 or i7 will bump you up to Intel UHD Graphics 620.

You can get up to 16GB of DDR-2400 SDRAM that's equipped thanks to two memory slots, and you have the choice of either a 32 or 64GB M.2 SSD for storage.

There's currently no word on pricing for the HP Chromebox G2, but we should see a release at some point in April.

