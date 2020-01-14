Front of the Google Pixel 4 XLSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

Released back in October, Google's Pixel 4 has had a few months to exist out in the wild and be put to the test by all sorts of different use cases. From power users to folks that use their phone sparingly throughout the day, this has been the Pixel 4's time to shine.

Now that some time has passed since the phone's initial debut, we wanted to check in with the AC forums to see how the Pixel 4's performance is holding up. The Snapdragon 855 processor is plenty snappy, but there was some initial concern regarding the limited 6GB of RAM.

Here's what people are saying.

Kirstein Gourlay

It is lagging in a way my pixel 2xl never has. I don't want to reset the phone as I have set it up the way I like it. And it will take blinking hours to set it up again. But the Google assistant often ignored what I am saying. Not sure if that's not a problem with my Lenovo display as well. Perhaps GA is just being laggy right now everywhere. It I have had to reboot my phone 2 days in a...

dmxjago

That sucks I don't have any lag issue with mine and I have quite a bit of apps installed. I bet for sure you have a crappy app that is causing you issues. Sometimes it sucks to figure out which one. Maybe try to remember when this started and what apps you have installed or even updated recently. Sometimes could be just a bad update with bugs. Good luck I hate having to factory reset as well when...

Guyinbox

My assistant also sometimes ignores when i say, but it's been doing that since I had the 3xl. I wish it worked 100% of the time. Face unlock has been pretty unreliable, maybe worse since the update. Laying in bed it fails probably half of the time. I'm really beginning to miss the reliability of the fps. Face unlock seems to be creating more problems than it's worth.

What about you? How's your Pixel 4 performance holding up?

