Released back in October, Google's Pixel 4 has had a few months to exist out in the wild and be put to the test by all sorts of different use cases. From power users to folks that use their phone sparingly throughout the day, this has been the Pixel 4's time to shine.

Now that some time has passed since the phone's initial debut, we wanted to check in with the AC forums to see how the Pixel 4's performance is holding up. The Snapdragon 855 processor is plenty snappy, but there was some initial concern regarding the limited 6GB of RAM.

Here's what people are saying.