Released back in October, Google's Pixel 4 has had a few months to exist out in the wild and be put to the test by all sorts of different use cases. From power users to folks that use their phone sparingly throughout the day, this has been the Pixel 4's time to shine.
Now that some time has passed since the phone's initial debut, we wanted to check in with the AC forums to see how the Pixel 4's performance is holding up. The Snapdragon 855 processor is plenty snappy, but there was some initial concern regarding the limited 6GB of RAM.
Here's what people are saying.
What about you? How's your Pixel 4 performance holding up?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Sometimes you need a better camera than the one in your phone
Phone cameras are perfect for viewing the pictures you take on an electronic display. Just try not to zoom in.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will have 108MP main camera and 16GB of RAM
New Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks reveal powerfully specced phones and advanced camera modes. The top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra looks like a show stealer, debuting with a jaw-dropping 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
Do you plan on keeping your Galaxy Note 9 through 2020?
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will officially turn two years old in 2020, but even so, a lot of owners of the device plan on keeping it well through the year. What about you?
Take your Pixel 4 to the next level with these accessories
Google crafted the Pixel 4 to be an immensely powerful phone on its own, but when you pair it with the right accessories, that's when the real fun begins.