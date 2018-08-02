We're just a couple months away from the expected launch of the Pixel 3, and as you could probably guess, a lot of us are stoked to see how Google will improve with its third generation of in-house smartphones.

However, whether you don't have the cash to upgrade this year or simply don't see any need to, last year's Pixel 2 is still one beast of a handset.

Some of our forum users recently started talking about the battery life of the phone so many months later (specifically its standby performance), and this is what they've been experiencing.

cbreze

With the latest beta update I lose between 4% > 6% over nite. .

Morty2264

With the new update I'd say I lose between 5-7% on an average night. But I charge my phone in the morning before work so I don't worry too much about battery loss overnight.

Mr Segundus

I'm almost getting iPhone-quality standby time on my 2 XL. I lose between 3%-4% overnight if I don't charge the device. My iPhone X loses 1%-2% overnight.

mustang7757

I lose about 2 to 4 % overnight but I also face phone down so AOD don't stay on

Now, we want to hear from you! How's your Pixel 2's standby battery performance?

