We're just a couple months away from the expected launch of the Pixel 3, and as you could probably guess, a lot of us are stoked to see how Google will improve with its third generation of in-house smartphones.
However, whether you don't have the cash to upgrade this year or simply don't see any need to, last year's Pixel 2 is still one beast of a handset.
Some of our forum users recently started talking about the battery life of the phone so many months later (specifically its standby performance), and this is what they've been experiencing.
Now, we want to hear from you! How's your Pixel 2's standby battery performance?