It's hard to not like the OnePlus 6. Although the notch in the screen and glass back were thought to be controversial decisions, the phone ended up being our favorite OnePlus product to-date.

OnePlus makes a big deal about the 6's power, design, and cameras, but how's its 3,300 mAh battery working for early adopters?

A few of our forum users recently chimed in with their own experiences, and according to them, the OnePlus 6 is a battery champ.

mustang7757

7 hrs sot amolst 24 hours with 19% left

vwite

I agree, waaaay better than on my Note 8 with same size battery and better than my S9+ with bigger battery

bembol

That's the advantages of not having 1 Billion pixels. LOL Having a solid OS helps too. I was disappointed with my Samsung Galaxy S9+ battery life which is why I sold it after 2 months. That and I got $1,000 CAN for it. LOL

mchockeyvette27

Yeah I'm getting very good battery life so far too. not that good, but I've had a few 7 hr screen time days during my regular 16-18 hour days. I'm averaging about 5.5-6.5 hours of screen time during a normal day. Just as good as my pixel 2 XL.

What about you? How's the battery life on your OnePlus 6?

