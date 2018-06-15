It's hard to not like the OnePlus 6 . Although the notch in the screen and glass back were thought to be controversial decisions, the phone ended up being our favorite OnePlus product to-date.

OnePlus makes a big deal about the 6's power, design, and cameras, but how's its 3,300 mAh battery working for early adopters?

A few of our forum users recently chimed in with their own experiences, and according to them, the OnePlus 6 is a battery champ.