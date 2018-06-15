It's hard to not like the OnePlus 6. Although the notch in the screen and glass back were thought to be controversial decisions, the phone ended up being our favorite OnePlus product to-date.
OnePlus makes a big deal about the 6's power, design, and cameras, but how's its 3,300 mAh battery working for early adopters?
A few of our forum users recently chimed in with their own experiences, and according to them, the OnePlus 6 is a battery champ.
What about you? How's the battery life on your OnePlus 6?