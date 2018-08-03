Yesterday at an event in Chicago, Motorola officially unveiled the Moto Z3. The Moto Z3 is the company's flagship phone for 2018, and while it has plenty to like, its Moto Z3 Play sibling from last month is still a great choice.

Both the Z3 and Z3 Play share a lot in common, with one of the biggest differences being the fact that the Z3 is exclusive to Verizon while the Z3 Play is available unlocked through a number of retailers.

Some of our forum users have already picked up the Moto Z3 Play, and according to them, the phone's been doing great.

Ha P McBroom

Okay I recently got a Moto Z3 Play from Amazon the Prime exclusive model and I have to say it's been really good with keeping up with my Daily mobile habits. I tend to use the phone for mixed use at work usually to help customer service with finding a item on our website. And for watching all kinds of video content. So the battery has to keep up and Moto Z3 Play does a good job with that. How's...

Reply
morriea

So far, I have not found any need to use the included battery mod. I slapped a Style Shell on it when I received the phone and have only switched it out for my Speaker Mod when going on the boat. Battery life has been great (coming from a Z Play Droid with the mega battery life). YouTube, web surfing, Bluetooth for music, navigation, etc is my normal use. No social media. I rarely turn on WiFi...

Reply

Now, we'd love to get some input from you! How's your Moto Z3 Play holding up?

Join the conversation in the forums!