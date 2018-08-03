Yesterday at an event in Chicago, Motorola officially unveiled the Moto Z3 . The Moto Z3 is the company's flagship phone for 2018, and while it has plenty to like, its Moto Z3 Play sibling from last month is still a great choice.

Both the Z3 and Z3 Play share a lot in common, with one of the biggest differences being the fact that the Z3 is exclusive to Verizon while the Z3 Play is available unlocked through a number of retailers.

Some of our forum users have already picked up the Moto Z3 Play, and according to them, the phone's been doing great.