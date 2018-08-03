Yesterday at an event in Chicago, Motorola officially unveiled the Moto Z3. The Moto Z3 is the company's flagship phone for 2018, and while it has plenty to like, its Moto Z3 Play sibling from last month is still a great choice.
Both the Z3 and Z3 Play share a lot in common, with one of the biggest differences being the fact that the Z3 is exclusive to Verizon while the Z3 Play is available unlocked through a number of retailers.
Some of our forum users have already picked up the Moto Z3 Play, and according to them, the phone's been doing great.
Now, we'd love to get some input from you! How's your Moto Z3 Play holding up?