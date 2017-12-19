Here's how the G6 is holding up nine months later.
Pretty much everywhere you look in late 2017, there are numerous phones being released with near bezel-less displays – both flagships and even mid-rangers. It's hard to believe that the LG G6 was the first mainstream phone to kick off this trend when it was launched back in late March, but the time certainly has been flying since then.
With all that time now passed, we decided to check in with some of our forum users to see how their G6s are holding up. LG's had some trouble in the past with the aging of its devices, but that (thankfully) appears to be a different story this time around.
Mine is still running smooth as butter. Looking forward to seeing how it handles with Oreo.Reply
I really have no complaints that I didn't have from the start, other than lint getting in the headphone jack and usb-c port and affecting operation to a surprising extent. Which is not, strictly speaking, the phone's fault. Everything else is just as pleasant to use as it was on day 1. Interestingly, I just handed down my GS5 to my kids to replace their ancient and dying non-smartphone. I was...Reply
Battery life has taken a dip are the last update but would still have this phone more than any other bar pixel xl2.Reply
Still really liking it here too. I wish battery life and selfie camera were a bit better, but neither of those make me hate the G6. My wife has had hers a few months more than I have and she loves hers too. She doesn't use her G6 as much as I do, so she gets through an entire day easily.Reply
If you own an LG G6, we'd like to know – How's the phone holding up all these months later?
Reader comments
How's your LG G6 doing?
This phone is bad in so many areas:
1) lack of security updated - blueborne vulnerability
2) camera - takes 5-6 sec to lunch the cam app. On top of this, the wide angle cam quality is really bad. Check the xda topic on that. There are two version of the cam shipped
3) can be very laggy
4) back camera glass is very easy to scratch
5) headphone jack on top of the phone is a mistake
6) fingerprint sensor is a button. Sometimes it's hard to turn of the screen using that button
I'm very disappointed but mostly with the lack of software updates.
Not everyone is facing the issues you're dealing with. My G6 gets security patches just fine. Although I agree with the cam app is super slow and the phone is starting to lag big time for me.
1 - Agreed...not liking the slow updates.
2 - My camera app is open within 2 seconds...usually less. The wide angle quality on mine is terrific...so I don't really understand your comment here.
3 - I can count on one hand the number of times I've dealt with lag. That usually only occurs when my apps are updating.
4 - Glass on the back of any phone will scratch. I always use a case and on my G6 I also have a DBrand skin. I guess I don't really feel sorry for anyone who doesn't protect their device.
5 - Yes and no. No matter where they put it, people will complain. Hey...at least it HAS a headphone jack, right?
6 - I prefer the button on the back. It serves two purposes and I've never been inconvenienced by it. Try the double-tap to turn it off. Works for me (though I use Nova, which means I can only double-tap the notification area to turn it off).
The only issue I've had that you mention is the poor quality of the wide angle lens, but that is only in low light and if I don't hold it perfectly still. IT's bad enough that I don't use the wide angle lens in low light, but that's not a deal breaker. Non of the other things are really issues tbh. As far as software updates go, you bought a phone not controlled by Google. You have to expect to not get updates very quickly. It's always been that way and will always be that way. If you want timely updates get a used Nexus or a Pixel/Pixel 2.
Mine is doing fine, updates are a little slow but not bad at all. It has gotten laggy at times but mostly good. For the price you can get it at now its a good deal imo.
- For the first few months of owning the phone I had an annoying bug that would cause Bluetooth to intermittently stop working when I connected to a device, fortunately an update fixed this issue.
- I do get some lag from time to time which is annoying but I suspect this might be true of most phones.
- For some reason the fingerprint reader will read my left index finger perfectly but won't accept my right index finger. It hasn't impacted my use of the phone but it is bizarre.
- I previously had a G4 and I miss having a removable battery, but i'm adjusting.
All in all it's holding up pretty well, I'm optimistic it will last me for at least another year and a half.
Mine is great, I get regular security patches from Sprint, most recent is November 2017.
The LG G6 still works like it is new out of the box, haven't had any issues, no need for a factory reset yet.
I am a totally blind user who uses Talkback. The phone is very accessible and there isn't anything that I can't do that I need or want to.
I love that I can make accessible labels with NFC tags, which is something that the fruity phone users still aren't allowed to do.
I couldn't ask for a better phone right now for my needs.
My LG G6 is still working perfectly. The battery life can be a little better but everything functions like it is supposed to.
It was just this morning when I tweeted LG for their terrible support, what a coincidence. Check this out - https://twitter.com/NIMSRULES/status/943013526670491649
I made the mistake of using a Pixel 2. Once that happened the jank on this device was front and center. I love the design of the device but the software is just bad. My son now uses it for his Android games but also complains of it's performance. It does take great photos once the camera decides to open.
My wife has been using the G6 for a month, and she been liking it a lot. She's coming from a S7Edge, and is getting much better battery life and faster recharge times as well.
I don't know why LG keeps pushing this device. Time to take it out to pasture.
My only real issue with mine is battery life. It seems to be greatly affected by location. If I'm at home or nearby, the battery doesn't run down as fast as it does when I'm at work. I'm not sure why...
Still going flawless. I wish the battery was a tad bit larger, but I'm coming from a Z3- so there's a high bar there lol.
Maybe some camera lag, but I hardly use the camera much so it's a non issue for me.
It can get laggy sometimes and I can't figure out why, but a restart seems to fix it. Battery life can be variable though reliable if not used (some days marginal use kills battery and some days doesn't hurt it much at all). Camera/snapchat can be slow to open.
I waited 6 months to decide on a flagship (I wanted to see what the S8, Pixel2 and iPhone X had to offer), and in the end, plumped for the G6 at the end of September. And I'm glad I did. Bang for buck, once the discounts kicked it for it being 'old', it was no brainer. I got it for £350, at a time when the S8 was £600, and it was nearly £800 for the Pixel XL or £1150 for the iphone .
I could afford any of them, but I like getting great value, and half the price for 95% of the functionality swung it for me. Plus I like changing my phone yearly.
Battery life is average, and I've seen better default skins, but once I cleared out the bloat, got Nova on it, and slapped it in a stilgut leather case, it looks as good as phones get.
Functionality seems faultless, and the wide angle camera is to die for. I use my phone camera predominately for video, and the 4k capability, OIS, wide angle and good audio is exactly what I need.
The weakest point is the front camera. Very poor, but I'm not into selfies.
I can't see me changing this one for a while, unless the Red Hydrogen One phone throws me a curveball.
Sounds like you settled.
My wife bought this phone on my recommendation after her Nexus 5X died. I regret that decision very much because now I have to hear her complain about how awful this phone is almost everyday. It freezes constantly, it's slow and stuttery but the worst thing by far is the camera. The picture quality from this phone is a joke. I will definitely never buy and LG phone again and I'll never let someone I know do the same.
Start rebooting itself about once per day maybe a month ago. lately, it's been rebooting about 1-2 times per hour.
Warranty
Got mine in late March, during the initial pre-order period on Verizon. Haven't had any problems since. Still works great.
Generally good for the money. But...
Slow with security updates and seem to be only one per quarter and I have unlocked version so not carrier interference.
Often slow camera to open and take a shot.
Headphone jack quit, but fixed with small bent pin to pull out second from top contact.
I miss 16:9. I like wider devices. Probably good for this size, but I wish larger phones would stay 16:9 for more display.
The good: display quality, durability with slim TPU case, photo quality (especially low light, thanks OIS), wide angle lens, SD card, value
We bought 4 of these 6 this summer. One for myself another for my wife and my 2 daughter's have one each..All but mine has suffer a cracked screen or a worse fate(death). One of my daughter's phone gets the "moisture charging block" the other has a cracked screen(my 16 year old paid to get fixed) and my wife shattered her front and back glass(that I tried to fix...don't attempt..lol) . My wife now has a z2..that she loves. My phone physically is still in tact. But slowly running out of room. I like the 64gb on the z2 and the shatter shield screen on my wife's phone..I do like shooting in raw on my g6 but the camera imo pales to the 16mp of my g5..I still like the wide angle lens. when I dont have my MFT camera the g6 is the best camera I have on me
Battery life could certainly be better. Would really like to have Oreo soon. Had an issue with camera glass breaking 1 month in and replaced that with an OEM from eBay and hasn't cracked again. Camera quality has been hit or miss. I currently am using Googles camera app and the HDR with that is incredibly better than the stock app. Unfortunately it doesn't support dual lenses so if I really need a wide angle shot I just open the stock camera app. Overall, I've been pretty happy with my decision.
I love my G6. Miss my note 4. But I could see myself holding onto my G6 for a while which is something I haven't been able to say about any other phone but the Note 4. Vibration motor isn't working which doesn't bother me too much. Gonna try a factory reset. Otherwise. I love it.
The folks complaining about slowdowns. Don't forget that certain apps can definitely have an affect stability and pace.
Can't complain since I only paid Sprint $120 for it but I do see many better phones available even from LG now.
I'm waiting for the price to dip below the mid $200s used and I'm getting one. I miss the headphone jack and I don't want a Samsung