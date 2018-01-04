Believe it or not, people are still happy with the G5.
Before LG released the mostly well-received G6, there was the G5. The LG G5 was one of the first modular phones that was released in a mainstream fashion, and while there were some good ideas with the phone, it was pretty much considered to be a flop. The cameras on the back were truly excellent for the time and the addition of microSD was great, but the questionable build quality, lackluster display, and dead-on-arrival modular system held it back from true greatness.
There are still some folks that are using the G5 nearly two years after its release, and despite the bad press it received at launch time, they seem to be quite happy with it.
Here's what some G5 owners in our forum have to say about the phone:
mikey127310-02-2017 10:42 AM“
I still like mine. The specs and Performance are good. Battery life is acceptable, it will last all day with moderate usage and if you dim the screen a little. A lot of screen time with brightnees up all the way the battery goes faster than I expected. It does charge fast and can swap batteries. The modular features I think were cool on paper and in thought, in life not that useful and the...Reply
bruiser4910-02-2017 12:23 PM“
Love my g5, except for the 16mp camera. This quit focusing properly after about 3 months (2000 pics). Cleared cache, factory reset 3 times, and replaced the camera. No improvement. Running nougat 7.0. Bought it used, so no warranty. Any others with same issue?Reply
Jeff Bellin10-06-2017 11:24 PM“
I am still very happy with this phone. I've had it for 7 months now and it hasn't loat a bit of speed or responsiveness. I'm fine with the cameras though clearly they've made a quantum leap since, from everything I've read about the V30 (which I drool about!) but these cameras are awesome, especially the "std" 16 mp with amazing manual mode and, honestly, totally kick-butt auto performance, both...Reply
Greedog01-04-2018 07:52 AM“
I've had my G5 since May 2016. And I too cannot understand why this phone received the reviews it did. I love this phone and for over a year I couldn't put it down. The GPS is the only thing that was spotty. Everything else always worked great and still does. As much as I love it I recently picked up a V20 at a reasonable price and handed off the G5 to my wife but I can't pry the Nexus 4 out...Reply
Now, we'd like to hear from you – If you own an LG G5, are you still liking the phone?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Reader comments
How's your LG G5 holding up?
I'm amazed that people still use that device.
Me too but it didn't deserve the flak it received to be honest. They took a gamble with the 'Friends' Mods which backfired but looking past that it was actually a really good phone at the time. I'm glad I ignored the terrible reviews and tried one for myself. I got it cheap as chips thanks to the poor sales driven by those reviews so it was bargain buy.
Yeah, I had one for like a week and quickly returned it because the build quality was terrible. There was warping where the battery compartment met the phone and also a gap there. The device was covered in some sort of weird primer that easily scratched away. And the battery life was terrible.
The S7 edge was so much better, overall, than the G5. The G5's flak was much deserved.
I'm still using mine. I love it. Never cared about the modular stuff. Has great cameras. While I don't switch batteries very often, I appreciate that I can. I really only do it when I'm traveling. I really love the form factor too.
My brother loves his but he came from a iPhone 5c. 🤭 He doesn't care about the latest and greatest, and he is not one to spend alot of money on a phone! But for him the G5 is a huge upgrade
I loved the way it worked. It was very fast and great battery life with great cameras. I keep mine for a year. However, I got rid of it because it was so freakin' ugly. lol
I've moved on to the Pixel 2XL but still use the G5 for games on a different account. It's turned into a nice wifi only device.
I remember when this phone came out, all the reviews absolutely destroyed this phone. Glad to see people are enjoying it though.
Never got the G5 for reasons but I still have my G4 and while I still love it I'm ready for an upgrade this year for something with a little extra juice in it. Looking forward to seeing what LG has in store for us in the next few months.
My GF still has her's. Great cameras, especially with the Wide-Angle lense. Takes nice videos. Biggest issue is top and bottom curves on the front of the phone. Causes the glass screen protector to not fit the whole front like it should.
But it had Jason Statham in a really weird ad!
I do miss the wide angle lens from time to time, but moved on to Pixel and now Pixel 2 XL and have no regrets.
It was a better phone than it got credit for.
I'm still using mine after receiving it 18 months ago as a complimentary upgrade when my G4 succumbed to the boot-loop of death! I really love the camera and I'm not one to change phones every year (normally every two) so I'm due a change in the summer. Will be glad to change, mainly because my battery life is awful now! Other than that, I'm happy with it.