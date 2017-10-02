Not everyone uses their phone the same way, or gets the same battery life.

The last few Note releases have involved a whole lot of discussion about batteries. With the Note 8, questions swirl about whether or not 3300mAh is an appropriate capacity for a phone this large. The Note 8's been out for a while, we've written a complete review, and we know plenty of you out there have been using one for weeks now.

Most people in our forums seem happy with how much they're getting. Better than the Note 5? That's a good sign.

jmj227 09-29-2017 06:02 AM “ Coming from a Note 5, my Note 8 battery life is far superior. Actually makes me think my N5 had a failed battery from the beginning. It was my first android phone so I didn’t know any different but I rarely got over 2 hours SOT. Note 8 easily gets 4 and last well through the day for me. Reply

Others go a bit extreme, and are able to eke out over two days of (admittedly light) usage before hitting a charger.

NotAnAppleGuy 09-24-2017 12:13 PM “ Two full days and it's just now about to go on the charger. Reply

And some aren't seeing massive numbers, but are still getting a full day with a little to spare.

maf113 09-23-2017 12:44 AM “ I've been getting around 16 hours or so. Reply

So we want to know, how's battery life been on your Galaxy Note 8? Sound off with your experiences in the comments!