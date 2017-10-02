Not everyone uses their phone the same way, or gets the same battery life.
The last few Note releases have involved a whole lot of discussion about batteries. With the Note 8, questions swirl about whether or not 3300mAh is an appropriate capacity for a phone this large. The Note 8's been out for a while, we've written a complete review, and we know plenty of you out there have been using one for weeks now.
Most people in our forums seem happy with how much they're getting. Better than the Note 5? That's a good sign.
jmj22709-29-2017 06:02 AM“
Coming from a Note 5, my Note 8 battery life is far superior. Actually makes me think my N5 had a failed battery from the beginning. It was my first android phone so I didn’t know any different but I rarely got over 2 hours SOT. Note 8 easily gets 4 and last well through the day for me.Reply
Others go a bit extreme, and are able to eke out over two days of (admittedly light) usage before hitting a charger.
NotAnAppleGuy09-24-2017 12:13 PM“
Two full days and it's just now about to go on the charger.Reply
And some aren't seeing massive numbers, but are still getting a full day with a little to spare.
maf11309-23-2017 12:44 AM“
I've been getting around 16 hours or so.Reply
So we want to know, how's battery life been on your Galaxy Note 8? Sound off with your experiences in the comments!
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Galaxy Note 8 review
- Complete Galaxy Note 8 specs
- Galaxy Note 8 vs. Galaxy Note 5
- Which Note 8 color is best?
- Join our Galaxy Note 8 forums
Reader comments
How's your Galaxy Note 8's battery life been?
Extremely light usage, I go to bed having the phone off charger for 16+ hours and 60% left on the battery, perhaps 1-1.5 hours SOT.
Normal (for me usage), I go to bed having the phone off charger for 16+ hours and 35-40% left on the battery, perhaps 3 or 4 hours SOT.
Nothing too intense, no gaming, mostly social media, some camera, streaming music over Bluetooth.
Very happy with mine. I'm getting consistent 5.25- 5.5 hours SOT.
Averaging about 4.5-5 hrs of SOT. I'm satisfied.
With lots of gaming, and gps, and gaming with gps, as well as social media, camera usage, and s-pen usage, the past I've gotten is 4.5 hours of SOT and about 13 hours of battery life, once it hit 15% and warned me.
Don't have a Note 8. More I read, the more I want one. My S7 Edge does not have great battery life. Fortunately, work play patterns combined with quick charging don't make that a huge issue. GPS on always (location sharing), Bluetooth in the car, Waze, GPM streaming.
I'll be interested to see how both the Note 8 and my phone do on Oreo.
I'm getting about 4.5-6 hours of screen on time. I'm happy with it for sure.
My wife has the Note 8 and boy does is make me want one. But at this point I’m really moving to smaller form factor phone because my makes it difficult to deal with the device of that size.
Far better compared to my s8. Haven't had the anxiety of needing late day charging. Fairly heavy user but admittedly between dex and wireless chargers in many locations this helps but also had the same with my s8 (with exception of dex).
I consider myself a power user and I always am on the phone checking and answering emails, talking on phone, messaging, and my favorite mobile game currently. I think the 3300 mah battery is too early to tell if it's better than the note 5 3000 mah battery because the phone is so new. Maybe a year down the road of I don't have the same battery life complaints as I did with my note 5 I can get a good read on the battery performance.
The battery technology is very different then your Note 5, and the software to manage it as well. My Note 5 needs charging every few hours.
Better than my S8+ which was surprising to me.
With the exception of a rogue app that I had to track down, I've been getting great battery life out of my Note8, and my wife has been getting the same. Haven't once in three weeks had any real fear of it going dead before the end of the day. Two days would be a stretch though.
Very content. Much improved compared to my S7E. It's been very efficient so far. Even though I loved the construction of the Essential over the Note 8 (very close however) it's a no brainer that I'm glad I returned the PH-1 for this. However I will say the PH-1 had stellar battery life compared to the the Note 8, but only because it was stocked.
Love the Note 8 so far!
I get about 4 hours of SOT and still have about 35% battery left. So I'd estimate I could get 6 hours of SOT which is very, very good for this phone. So far I'm pretty happy.
I get much better battery life that my S8+ did. My Note 8 gets me about 5-6 hours of SOT with high performance mode turned on and screen brightness around 70%. No complaints at all from me. This is one hell of a phone.
The battery has been great for me . And if you watch all the battery drain test it's ether the last phone running are next to the last . The head to head test against the iPhone 8 wasn't even close an for the first time beat the iPhone on speed an ram management, this phone is a beast ....if you can handle the size . I've retired my s8 plus to gear vr duties. One more thing the n8 an my s8 plus are the first samsung phone that I've owned that never get hot ...never
My usage varies.
Last night I came home with 55%, giving my Note a charge while at the coffee shop in the morning.
Some nights I’ll leave the phone at my nightstand after charging, as long as I don’t use it I’ll have a full 100% the next morning. Other times I may get 90-95% if I’d done a brief web surf, listened to music or something media-intensive the night before.
I’m trying to get out of the habit of keeping my Note charged during the day while at the office, old habits die hard :)