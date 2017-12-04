Two months on, the Pixel 2 is still an incredible device.
With each new smartphone release, there's a honeymoon period that begins as soon as you take your new gadget out of its box for the first time. The initial excitement and hype surrounding it can sometimes make it easy to overlook shortcomings that you'll start to notice later on down the road, and this is often what makes or breaks a phone.
It's been two months since Google first announced the Pixel 2, and now that a lot of folks have had multiple weeks to use it, it's possible that thoughts and opinions have changed.
One of our forum users posed the question of what people are liking/disliking about the Pixel 2 now that the honeymoon phase is over, and these are some of the top responses.
nelamvr612-01-2017 09:25 PM“
I haven't had any issues, and I flat out love this phone! It's the best phone I've ever had. I am using the Google Assistant way more than I thought I would, and I'm usually using the Active Edge to summon her. I had Google Assistant on my previous Samsung S6, like all Android phones. But I find the implementation on the Pixel 2 to be way more useful. I also really like the Now Playing...Reply
Ca_lvn12-01-2017 10:04 PM“
Very happy overall with the phone! Lots of Pros no regrets. If I share pictures with somebody or show them pictures im constantly asked what phone that is they're impressed with the clarity of the pics. The assistant is definitely one of my favorites Hopefully a future update will allow my S3 watch to receive calls without creating issues with the phone speaker.Reply
Orion7812-01-2017 11:19 PM“
I've had mine since October. 19th. It's basically the first batch that got shipped and no issues like every writer and their mom are posting. I absolutely love this phone. It's fluid and in my opinion the best combo of hardware and software today. Guess what? I actually love the screen. The camera is so great that I have to take pics constantly to believe it's so great lol. It's scary to think...Reply
djepperson112-02-2017 08:20 AM“
this phone has been my favorite phone I've had. I've gone through so many phones over the past couple years each time I get a itch try something new because there is always that one thing that keeps me from keeping it long term. now that I've had the phone I have no itch to get a different phone even in the slightest even with it supposed flaws it's the perfect phone for me. the features I...Reply
As always, we'd now like to hear from you – Now that the Pixel 2's been out for a hot minute, how are you still liking/disliking the phone?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel 2 FAQ: Everything you need to know!
- Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL review: The new standard
- Google Pixel 2 specs
- Google Pixel 2 vs. Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
- Join our Pixel 2 forums
Reader comments
How's the Pixel 2 treating you after the honeymoon phase?
I've got the Pixel 2 XL and I'm impressed withe the software, camera and battery life.
My last phone, from another OEM, the Assistant never worked correctly, always complaining about losing the connection - it didn't - it just wasnt reliable.
Now the Assistant works great, other apps are working alot better - quicker - I'm really liking this software experience. The Pixel 2 XL seems to be a more - usable - reliable - phone. And I'm good with that.
Plus it gets frequent security and OS updates.
I appreciate it when an OEM takes their user base security as a priority.
I absolutely love my Pixel 2 XL. The only issue I have is occasional crashes, about 5 times now, does anyone else have this? Hoping it'll be fixed by 8.1, otherwise I'll have to contact support.
I don't remember having any crashed, but I know I haven't had any after switching to the 8.1 beta
I have had this issue. I was told to hold down the power button for 30 seconds until the phone resets. I haven't had a issue since.
Thanks, I've done that now so here's hoping it's ok
Have the 2xl. It's still blows my mind that I don't have to bring a phone charger to work.
The only thing that I saw as a problem was the touch sensitivity along the edges of the screen. Everytime I'd try to toggle alarms on and off it would take a few taps to register.
That problem is 100% fixed in the 8.1 beta.
I have had this issue. I was told to hold the power button down for 30 seconds until reset. Haven't had issues since
Sorry replied to wrong thread 😆
I was going to say, is this your fix for everything?!
It really works for everything. I held the power button down for 30 seconds and now I have a headphone jack and expandable storage!
Still very happy with the 5" P2. Battery life took a noticeable hit when I updated to the November security patch on 8.0, but I recently enrolled in the beta program, and it's back to baseline with DP2.
I almost purchased the XL2 but no headphone jack, no micro s/d expansion and no wireless. Personally I really enjoy those features & 950.00 ain't chump change. So I had to pass on it. Most consumer's can over look those 3 things but I can't!
What did you go with instead?
My P2XL is treating me perfectly. Googles trade in program on the other hand IS NOT....
Having had the Pixel 1XL for the past year (it replaced the awful S7 Edge at great cost), I didn’t really need to upgrade this year, as the 1XL was still blindingly fast and updated to Oreo, even having Google Lens in G Photos. But I upgraded to the 2XL in November and I’m glad I did, too. The new, much maligned LG screen is just fine - actually far less in your face than the garish old Samsung panel, with more of a 2.5d effect and a lot more focus and clarity. It’s easier on the eyes, even with the new saturated colours setting applied. So don’t worry - it’s a really nice display, and the 18:9 aspect ratio looks great for full screen YouTube videos, etc. Battery life is simply stellar - almost equalling my work iPhone X which usually lasts between 2.5 and 3 days on a charge (Nope, I’m not an ever-checking social media user). One question other users may be able to answer... does the 2XL have the same audio DAC as the V30? Plumbing the Pixel into the car via the supplied dongle makes for fantastically loud and digitally clear music/podcasts. I could go on forever - this phone is brilliant!
Still love it. Best Android phone hands down.