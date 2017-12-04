Two months on, the Pixel 2 is still an incredible device.

With each new smartphone release, there's a honeymoon period that begins as soon as you take your new gadget out of its box for the first time. The initial excitement and hype surrounding it can sometimes make it easy to overlook shortcomings that you'll start to notice later on down the road, and this is often what makes or breaks a phone.

It's been two months since Google first announced the Pixel 2, and now that a lot of folks have had multiple weeks to use it, it's possible that thoughts and opinions have changed.

One of our forum users posed the question of what people are liking/disliking about the Pixel 2 now that the honeymoon phase is over, and these are some of the top responses.

nelamvr6 12-01-2017 09:25 PM “ I haven't had any issues, and I flat out love this phone! It's the best phone I've ever had. I am using the Google Assistant way more than I thought I would, and I'm usually using the Active Edge to summon her. I had Google Assistant on my previous Samsung S6, like all Android phones. But I find the implementation on the Pixel 2 to be way more useful. I also really like the Now Playing... Reply

Ca_lvn 12-01-2017 10:04 PM “ Very happy overall with the phone! Lots of Pros no regrets. If I share pictures with somebody or show them pictures im constantly asked what phone that is they're impressed with the clarity of the pics. The assistant is definitely one of my favorites Hopefully a future update will allow my S3 watch to receive calls without creating issues with the phone speaker. Reply

Orion78 12-01-2017 11:19 PM “ I've had mine since October. 19th. It's basically the first batch that got shipped and no issues like every writer and their mom are posting. I absolutely love this phone. It's fluid and in my opinion the best combo of hardware and software today. Guess what? I actually love the screen. The camera is so great that I have to take pics constantly to believe it's so great lol. It's scary to think... Reply

djepperson1 12-02-2017 08:20 AM “ this phone has been my favorite phone I've had. I've gone through so many phones over the past couple years each time I get a itch try something new because there is always that one thing that keeps me from keeping it long term. now that I've had the phone I have no itch to get a different phone even in the slightest even with it supposed flaws it's the perfect phone for me. the features I... Reply

As always, we'd now like to hear from you – Now that the Pixel 2's been out for a hot minute, how are you still liking/disliking the phone?

Join the conversation in the forums!