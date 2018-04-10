The Essential Phone was one of the most polarizing smartphones of 2017. We were expecting big things from Andy Rubin's new startup, but unpolished software, a less than sub-par camera experience, and an expensive price tag gave a lot of early adopters a bad taste in their mouth.

Thankfully, the state of the Essential Phone is much different in April of 2018 compared to when it first launched. Essential's released countless software updates for the phone over the past few months, and this has slowly turned it into one of the better mid-range options available right now.

Some of our forum members recently started talking about how they're liking the phone at this point in its lifecycle, and this is what they had to say.