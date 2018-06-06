The LG G7 has all of the makings of a 2018 flagship. There's a large 18:9 screen with a notch, Snapdragon 845 processor, minimum 64GB of storage, and Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.
Giving all this tech the juice it needs is a 3,000 mAh battery, and shortly after these specs were announced, that capacity gave some potential customers pause. 3,000 mAh is on the small side of things for a phone as big as the G7, and now that folks have been able to actually use the phone, we're getting real-world reports of how the battery's holding up in day-to-day use.
Our forum users have been sharing their own experiences with the G7's battery, and this is what they've said so far.
Now, we want to hear from you. If you've got the LG G7, how's your battery life been?
Join the conversation in the forums!