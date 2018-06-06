The LG G7 has all of the makings of a 2018 flagship. There's a large 18:9 screen with a notch, Snapdragon 845 processor, minimum 64GB of storage, and Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

Giving all this tech the juice it needs is a 3,000 mAh battery, and shortly after these specs were announced, that capacity gave some potential customers pause. 3,000 mAh is on the small side of things for a phone as big as the G7, and now that folks have been able to actually use the phone, we're getting real-world reports of how the battery's holding up in day-to-day use.

Our forum users have been sharing their own experiences with the G7's battery, and this is what they've said so far.