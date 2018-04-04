Over the past few days, Android Oreo's been making its way to carrier and unlocked versions of the Galaxy Note 8 here in the U.S. This is an update that's been a long time coming, and it makes the Note 8 an even better phone than it's been for the past few months.

With more and more people now experiencing Oreo on their Note 8s, we thought we'd check in with some of our forum users to see what they think of the update so far.

Here's what some of you had to say.