Over the past few days, Android Oreo's been making its way to carrier and unlocked versions of the Galaxy Note 8 here in the U.S. This is an update that's been a long time coming, and it makes the Note 8 an even better phone than it's been for the past few months.

With more and more people now experiencing Oreo on their Note 8s, we thought we'd check in with some of our forum users to see what they think of the update so far.

Here's what some of you had to say.

D13H4RD2L1V3

So, my unlocked unbranded Note8 has finally received the Oreo update, being the second device in the house to receive the upgrade after the Honor 8 Pro. As is the case, I have installed the update, performed a factory data reset and set up the device as if it was brand-new and not restore any backups, basically starting fresh. So far, here are some of my impressions. Less bloat. There...

kitmo

I like the Oreo update. Things are more organized and there are lots of pluses like the volume is louder, and the screen is more colourful with truer colours. Faster and more organized is my impression. I haven't noticed things being moved. I'm not sure what you mean "where is our stupid emojii?"

srgonu

I am liking how responsive overall. Samsung keyboard improved a lot. I hope battery drain when using Google maps is fixed. Need to test that yet.

galaxyfive

Unlocked, Exynos chip Good experience over all. Marginally BETTER battery life, nice to have a few more colors in the high contrast keyboard, and a few other subtle improvements. The best Samsung device just got a little better. Sorry S9 /+.... Total update took about 10 minutes.

Now, we want to hear from you – If you've got Oreo on your Galaxy Note 8, how have you been liking the update so far?

