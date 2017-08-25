Ed. Note: We're re-upping this since Hurricane Harvey decided to make life difficult on a lot of folks in Texas. Stay safe out there, everybody. And if you're told to evacuate, DO IT!
Hurricane season is here, a storm threatens, and your smartphone is now one of the most important tools in your preparedness kit.
You don't want to be caught unaware when a hurricane hits, and as we've learned recently, they can arrive unexpectedly, and in unexpected places. Hopefully anyone in the direct path of Hurricane Harvey in Texas has already gotten out of the way. For folks on the outskirts, though — and everyone else who lives where a hurricane or typhoon can happen, there's still plenty of storm season left. And there's no better time than now to bone up on some of the best ways to keep current on what's out there, and how to stay safe if a storm comes your way.
And just like with everything else, our smartphones now play an integral part with that.
I've lived on the Gulf Coast my entire life. I've been through storms. God willing, I'll never go through another. But either way, I'll be ready. Let's take a look at a few ways you can be, too.
Websites and apps
If you only use one website for tracking tropical activity, it needs to be the National Hurricane Center's site, found at www.nhc.noaa.gov. (They've got a mobile version, too, if you're into that sort of thing.)
I also recommend Weather Underground's site, too, and the blog written by Jeff Masters.
What about apps, though? I've used a few over the years. Mostly they're wrappers for the NHC website, and for the most part the apps themselves are pretty crap. And you don't really need them. They can, however, be good for notifications of new updates, which the NHC puts out every six hours. If you don't want to spend a few bucks, you could just hit up the NHC site, or follow their Twitter feed, or use RSS or e-mail. (The NHC has a lot of ways to stay informed.)
The one app I've used off and on during hurricane season is SeaStorm Hurricane Tracker, which costs $1.99. Even then, I only really use it for the alerts.
And if you just don't want to bother committing all of these tips to memory, go for the American Red Cross' hurricane app.
Your phone
There's almost nothing worse than knowing a hurricane is headed your way. They're big. They're often slow. You could have days or even weeks of warning. That gives you plenty of time to prepare. And our phones make it easier than ever.
A few tips I've picked up the hard way:
- Inventory your home and car. Use notes apps that sync to the cloud (that's the really important part) to keep track of everything you own, for insurance purposes. If it's not documented, it might as well have never existed.
- Take pictures. Lots of pictures. The outside of your home. The inside of your home. Pets. Kids. Anything of value. Insurance fraud, unfortunately, is a thing. You'll want to prove your car didn't already have that tree on it. Again, make sure your pictures are uploaded to a cloud service like Google Photos or Dropbox.
- Charge early and often. When the power goes out, it goes out.
- That said, data could well be down after a strong storm. (Though operators will be quick to tell you they've been hardening against storms.) If that's the case enjoy the silence, and don't waste battery if you don't have to.
Speaking of charging ...
Batteries are our lifeblood. I mean, our phones' lifeblood. If you want any hope of communicating after a storm, or keeping up with folks during a storm, you'll need to stay charged. The good news is that even if you don't (or can't) use a full-blown generator, we've got options.
We've seen an explosion (figuratively, that is) of small and inexpensive external batteries. This very much changes the game for post-storm charging. You should have a few on hand. We're fans of this 20,000 mAh battery from Anker. USB-A and USB-C, so it'll charge pretty much everything. (And, yes, it's on that "good" list for USB-C.)
A good bit more expensive, and maybe a little crazy (in a good way) is the Anker PowerHouse — a 434Wh (that's somewhere in the neighborhood of 120,000 mAh) gianormous AC or solar-powered backup battery/inverter.
Unfortunately for most of us, it's still a little early for this future-tech solution.
Other random things worth buying
Batteries are obvious. So are lamps of some sort. And food that doesn't spoil.
I also recommend picking up a sun shower of come sort. These are large PVC bags that use the sun to heat the water within, and gravity to rain it down upon your body. I used them on boats growing up, but they're perfect for post-storm showers. You don't need electricity to heat the water, they're portable, and they're easy to store.
This one looks just fine — but you've basically got your pick on Amazon. If you're buying locally, any sporting goods store or boat store should have them in stock.
I'd also recommend picking up a battery-powered AM/FM Weather radio. Again, you need to conserve things like your phone for when you really need them. These ancient little radios run on batteries and will keep you up with important local info as well with NOAA weather radio. They're indispensable once the power goes out. (It's what us old people had before Twitter, and with less trolling.)
Be safe out there.
I'm glad we have defense against mother nature lady because my grandmother died in a mudslide and she'd be alive today if she had a good phone
My insurance provided recommended taking a video of everything in the house, that way you can verify you own the items.
Don't rely on your cell phone. Get a ham radio and study for the technicians exam. Cell phone communications during a hurricane isn't always successful.
Phil, you're back? Or is this just a treat to make us miss you more? Good to hear from you regardless!
I do have a waterproof radio handy, but have not used it in years. One of my phones also has a feature that is less and less common today: FM radio. It's real radio which works if every carrier and cell tower goes down. We also have no shortage of power banks, with nine of them on tap ranging from 2400 mAh to 15,000 mAh. Also handy is dedicated USB ports in the cars which work without the key in the ignition, and power inverters powerful enough to run a fridge or furnace. And of course, flashlights are helpful as well, sparing your cell phone battery from being used up by running the camera flash as a flashlight. My favorites are the Nitecore EC4S, MT03, MH20, and the Eagle Eye X5R. Bonus is putting a flashlight battery in a clip and charging your phone with it :)
Phil, good to "hear" from you.
Let you out early with good behavior?
Serious note:
Ordered a Moto G4 (+) after your endorsement.
Hope you still like it.
Stay safe.
A couple of other post apocalyptic tips. If you've been without power for a long time and you've used up your standard battery backup;
1.) remember, you can likely use your car to recharge.
2.) if you have a portable Bluetooth speaker that's not drained, you may be able to trickle power from its battery.
I've also found it helpful to create an "Emergency" List in Twitter, adding the accounts of all local police, fire and emergency departments I could find.
I have a "Weather" list too for trusted weather sites.
That makes it easy to get an idea of what's going on around me, including flooding, road closures, power lines being down, etc.
Oh, and be sure to bookmark the "Outages" page of your local power company somewhere.
One thing Louisiana has learned from Katrina and this year, if you want your phone to work during a disaster, don't have AT&T...
Thank God it left Tampa still it did damage. Prayers goes out to all the other cities and states that might sustained damage from Hermine. Hopefully it keep getting more weak.
I live in Myrtle Beach and I've been using sea storm for 3 seasons now, I think it's great. While it is pretty much just a wrapper for the nhc website, it's easier in my opinion to navigate. The biggest reason though is the available forecast models, it's like 1.99 or something but it's very cool to be able to see what computer models have the storm going where. Notification of depressions or storms are a bonus too.
How about people need to text each other, not call each other during disasters? I don't know the exact numbers, but phone companies only have capacity for 30% (ish) of all their subscribers to be on the phone at the same time. Part of the problem with Katrina was the fact phone lines were out of capacity because everyone was trying to call each other. They can handle pretty much infinite amounts of text messages though, of course, if we are talking mobile phones.
We had a storm go through our area some years back and knocked out the electricity for miles. No cell towers were working through that time.
What was - was the good old CB units the truckers had in their rigs. So we were listening to the truckers for info. What roads were open and closed etc.
During a major natural disaster like that emergency service agencies get priority on whatever network capacity is still up/working. So it's not really that the public is using too much, just that they get lower priority of what may be available. But you have a point, text messages use less capacity not to mention can be queued up and delivered when capacity allows, whereas a phone call can't do that and instead will fail immediately.
I have a pair of Motorola FMS radios that receive NOAA broadcasts in my area. I keep them charged and ready.
Sure having an app may come i handy, but if data is spotty or out, the phones battery will drain trying to lock in on a signal!
Thanks for the recommendations. But why would I need something other than The Weather Channel, or weather Underground ... both are free!!
I love the weather underground app and web site. Pay the $10/year and you're set. The local weather stations are great to have also, especially if one is right near your house. (or you can afford your own)
Good read phil!
Stay safe guys
This is something i always need around at this time since i live in south louisiana. Good info i will use this for sure.
Good info Phil! Thanks for bringing up an important topic for many. If I may add one more tip; if you have four legged furry family members please be sure to include them in your preparedness, in particular ensure they also have plenty of food and water on hand! :)
Stay safe Phil. This season is expected to be severe.
Rodeo time, time to get er on down the road.
Severe? Where did you read that? Because NOAA has it forecasted as near normal with much uncertainty overall: http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/outlooks/hurricane.shtml
At first they had it as above normal....then downgraded to "near normal" activity. By august, with only 5 named storms that'll form, they'll blame global warming as to why there's been so few.
In other words, they have no clue (just like every other so-called expert). We are fools to think we can predict mother nature (beyond a typical 3 day forecast). I say that with 10+ years in South Florida experiencing numerous tropical storms, the worst of which was Hurricane Wilma (lost power for a week, Internet for two). The point; be smart expect the worst but hope for the best. Otherwise it's beyond your control. :)
Exactly and agree with you 100%
Nice Article, Phil :). I will install one of those apps since I live in FL as well -- got to stay safe!
You live in Jacksonville....you always get spared! Lol
Next Radio is an app. I'd suggest. Uses your headphones as antenna for reception. A great way to get local updates of main power is down
Only for Sprint...unless other carriers have got on board...
True, I know Verizon has blocked the darn app!!!
It's a great app! Don't understand why vzw or att won't show it.
Phil... it is so obvious you are a weather geek. You always write weather articles. But hey I am not knocking you, I watched the weather channel ecer since I was just 8 years old. So I am a huge weather geek awesome.
Seriously Smart phones are the best things that have happened to weather forecasting since Radar and Computer Forecast Models.
Probably pays heavily when you live in Florida.
Puts people's complaints about the weather where i live into perspective!
It's best to assume I'm being sarcastic. if I'm ever serious I'll type "/s" to make it clear.
Try living here in Florida! We had 3 hurricanes slam us in just one month! What's funny is that i just got out of the army, settled back into my home....3 days later hurricane charlie hit...then jean...then francis. Woohoo! I was in heaven! /s. Lol
Dude, that sucks!
Also it makes total sense that you're Floridian haha!
It's best to assume I'm being sarcastic. if I'm ever serious I'll type "/s" to make it clear.
The definition of floridian humidity:
The amount of sweat that accumulates on a persons testicles while doing the nasty with thier cousin!
Sorry......definition of floridian relative humidity.....
Hahaha!
Now I think about it my cousins ARE quite pretty... and Britain IS basically game of thrones land...
It's best to assume I'm being sarcastic. if I'm ever serious I'll type "/s" to make it clear.
In Maryland, we get noreatern blizzards and just had a highest recorded snow ever in baltimore last winter, 29 inches in baltimore, over 36 inches in some of the suburbs. Thats from 1 store in less than 38 hours. Also we are the state with the 10th most tornados per square mile. Also we Get over 100 degrees most summers with 70+ dew point, and 80-90% humidity. Thanks to the Chesapeake bay. With also getting down to as low as just 2-3 degrees at nights during winter. We get almost every type of extreme weather here.
Also Google the 'June 2012 Derecho.' A monster thunderstorm that stretched over 300 miles wide and traveled over 800 miles that took out power for over 6 million houses for several days.
I'll second Seastorm. Been using it for years and it works well. Good concise place to get every detail I am looking for, for a storm all without the global warming agenda. Just storm details. No politics. . Then when bands get close to shore, I use Radarscope and between the two apps I have all I need.
I'll try Seastorm.
Here in the Pacific Northwest, I use RadarScope, PYKL3 and Weather Timeline. It seems in general, any forecast more than three days out is just a speculation. Different models etc.
For proximity alerts I have used Rain Alarm Pro and recently Dark Sky. Dark Sky is ok if you are stationary, not, if your moving. And I am assuming they have 1 hour update schedule although I can't seem to find an option in the settings to change that. Rain Alarm Pro you can lower the scan rate to 20 minutes.
Only if someone had an app that would increase the scan rate the closer the storm got to you... Rain Alarm Pro is close to that but have RadarScope or PYKL3 capabilities...
Love NOAA'S Twitter feed.
Seastorm evidently is not for the Pacific Northwest. No coverage. Baja Mexico has coverage though, not really anything higher... Looks like a good app though.
I'm really not trolling you but I did not realize that Global Warming and rising sea levels had an agenda. Here in the panhandle of Florida much of the income comes from tourism, waters rise just a bit and a small storm causes more damage to already sensitive beaches and tourism dollars. It's a fact, not an argument. What is debatable is how much is nature or man made, and what those increases will be. Those questions can be answered by reading more reports from scientists not political charged websites. I just finished a paper on this subject and was blown away on how much real data there was out there, most supports the fact that it is here and some argue against it, and some limited cases the argument against it holds true. It's funny that here in America, we are pretty much the only country that sees this issue as a debate.
Yep.
On top of those few % of "scientific community" deniers (mostly paid by US fossil fuel interest) and corrupt politicians claiming no relation of industrial activity with global warming, we also have some religious "Christian" nuts , who like to blame promiscuity in specific regions.Then, God gets angry and has to indiscriminately punish people in "sinful" areas.
We also have a "liberal conspiracy" circulating around and one Presidential candidate saying "Chinese hoax"... The other acknowledges the impact , but doesn't care since she is in the pocket of the Natural Gas industry. Wants more fracking and claims it's cleaner energy. Yes, cleaner maybe for combustion, but it's fracking is a disaster for water basins and actually when released in atmosphere, those gases are like 4 times more potent than carbon.
So one doesn't believe in environmental regulation (promised to abolish all of them) and the other wants to "take action" but in a wrong direction.
Just the other day, I heard one of my friends (Trump follower) claiming that even levels of smog (like horror of Beijing) have nothing to do with our activity...
What a time to be alive.