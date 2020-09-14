Quibi, the streaming service for mobile devices, is set to debut a new series that's designed for watching on your phone and sure to be one of its most-talked-about yet. Wireless follows college student Andy (played by Ready Player One's Tye Sheridan) as he finds himself stranded deep in the snowy Colorado mountains after a car accident leaves his fate hanging in the balance. Though he turns to his phone for help, making it home alive won't be as simple as calling a friend.
Utilizing Quibi's unique alternative viewing modes, you can watch Wireless horizontally for a cinematic experience or turn your phone vertically and watch as if you have Andy's device in your hands. As with other Quibi series, Wireless will feature short episodes with a new installment premiering daily.
Wireless: When and where
Wireless premieres on Quibi this Monday, September 14 with new installments of the series debuting daily until its conclusion. This is a Quibi exclusive series which means you won't be able to watch anywhere else.
How to watch the new Quibi series Wireless
Quibi is only available as a mobile app, which means you'll need to download the Quibi app on your phone or tablet to watch Wireless. You'll need a membership too; Quibi plans start at $4.99 per month and include a free 14-day trial. However, if you have any trouble accessing the app due to your current location, you may need to sign up for a VPN service.
VPN services can be used on all of your devices, which means once you're a member you can unblock access to various sites and services on your phone, tablet, or computer. ExpressVPN is one of our favorites if you're not sure which to choose.
