This year, the band will be peforming a 90-minute stage adaptation of its debut album "Christmas Eve and Other Stories". This is the full production of the show as you'd see if you went to a Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert in person. This livestream is a ticketed event, though you'll no doubt be getting a much better view of the show this year than you would by paying more for seats in the nosebleed sections. The ticket costs $30 and also includes access to a pre-show with behind-the-scenes footage and classic interview segments.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra livestream: When and where

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra livestream event happens live this Friday, December 18 at 8PM EST. If you can't watch live, the show will be available to watch on-demand through Sunday, December 20 at 11:59PM EST. You must buy a ticket first if you want to gain access to the show, so make sure to visit TSOlivestream.com beforehand so you don't miss anything.

While the show is available worldwide, you could potentially run into a location restriction depending on the area where you live. If you're having trouble accessing the stream once it goes live, you should check out these cheap VPN services to try and unblock the show.

How to watch Trans-Siberian Orchestra livestream

This will be one of the best views of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra show any of us will ever get. All you have to do is first buy your ticket and then head to TSOlivestream.com once the show is live to watch. You'll be able to watch the show on practically any modern device, from tablets and smartphones to your computer and even some smart TVs by using the built-in web browser or the Puffin TV browser app where available.

