The rescheduled 2020 Tour de France will begin on Saturday August 29th in Nice and reach its conclusion in Paris on Sunday September 20th with its iconic final stage laps around the Champs-Élysées. Covering a punishing 2,156-miles, the annual 21-stage race is now in its 107th edition with this year's installment marking the first time since the end of World War II that the race has not started in July.

Delayed for two months thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the world's most famous bike race is now ready to finally hit the road. Read on to find out how to watch the Tour de France 2020, no matter where in the world you are.

The Covid-19 delayed event will this year feature 12 new sites and stage cities with 176 elite riders from 22 teams expected to contend for the biggest prize in cycling. Famous for high-speed descents, and unforgiving climbs, one familiar recent feature of the race which won't be in evidence is the sight of Britain's cycling empire.

Previous yellow jersey winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas have both been omitted from Team Ineos' rooster and will not appear in this year's Tour.

Last year's winner was Egan Bernal who became the first Colombian to ever win the Tour, with the then 22-year-old becoming the youngest rider to reach the top step in the post-war era.

Bernal has been installed by the bookies as one of the favourites to win the yellow jersey in 2020, alongside Jumbo-Visma's Primož Rogli following his superb performance in last year's Vuelta a España and his impressive display at the Tour de l'Ain earlier this month.

Read on to find out how to watch the Tour de France no matter where you are in the world.

Tour de France: When & where

The Tour de France kicked off officially on Saturday, August 29 and runs all the way through September 20. There are a total of 21 stages of the race, with two rest periods build in as well. It kicks off in Nice Moyen Pays and comes to an end in Paris Champs-Élysées.

We are now entering the last week of the big race, and the teams will make their final pushes towards the coveted Yellow Jersey.

Watch the Tour de France online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's cycling further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Tour de France, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

