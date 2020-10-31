With the hosts currently in fifth in the table, and the visitors one place above, the game is something of a dead rubber with neither team challenging for the title.

What could be potentially the most gripping final day in the history of the Six Nations kicks off in Llanelli, where home side Wales take on Scotland in the first game of the day.

A frantic final weekend of action in the Six Nations is in store for rugby fans as Ireland, England and France go into their fixtures all in with a chance of winning this year's tournament. Read on for our full guide to getting reliable Super Saturday live streams and watch the rugby action online from anywhere in the world.

Nevertheless the Scots will be motivated to end a shocking 18-year winless run on Welsh turf. Home side hero Alun Wyn Jones meanwhile will make history by making his 149th International appearance on Saturday, surpassing former All Blacks skipper Richie McCaw's Test record.

The day's second game sees England looking to register a big bonus-point victory against perennial Six Nations strugglers Italy in Rome at the Stadio Olimpico.

Currently sitting in second in the table, Eddie Jones' side will be confident of clocking up a high-scoring victory against a home side that is on a wretched 26-match losing run in the championship. Should that come to pass, England will still nevertheless be reliant on the right result in the day's final game for them to clinch their third title in five years.

The only side with their destiny in their own hands is table-topping Ireland. The Boys In Green head to Paris for Saturday's final game in the knowledge that a bonus-point win against France will see skipper Johnny Sexton get his hands on the trophy. Nevertheless the home side are currently in third and could themselves take the championship with a big win, earning them the title for the first time since 2010.

Read on for full details on how to get Six Nations 2020 live streams of all of the final weekend's three games no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Six Nations 2020 Super Saturday: Where and when?

This much-delayed final weekend of the tournament sees the three final fixtures played on Saturday, October 31.

The action kicks off with Wales v Scotland, which will be played behind closed doors at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli with kick-off at 2.15pm local time (GMT).

The day's second match is at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with winless Italy taking on second-placed England. That match starts at 5.45pm CEST local time (GMT), making it a 4.45pm (GMT) kick-off in the UK.

Finally, France vs Ireland takes place at the Stade De France in Paris, with kicks-off at 9.05pm CEST local time (GMT) / 8.05pm (GMT) in Ireland and the UK.

Watch the Six Nations online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, Irish, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the 2020 Six Nations further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching all the SUper Saturday action, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

