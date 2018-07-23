Word on the street — and in the water — is that it's Shark Week. That is, it's the one week in the summer in which we all go crazy for sharks.

But given that it's 2018 and more and more of us are eschewing cable and satellite TV for streaming, it bears asking the question: How can you watch Shark Week if you've cut the cord?

The answer is, it's easy. Unless it's not. Here's what you need to know:

Watch Shark Week on Discovery on a streaming service

We've got good news and bad news for cord-cutters. Shark Week is on Discovery. And Discovery is on some of the biggest streaming services.

Discovery also is not on some of the biggest streaming services.

If you're subscribed to PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now or Philo, you're good to go. You can watch Discovery, and therefore also watch Shark Week.

If you're not a subscriber of one of those three networks, read on.

Watch Shark Week on the Discovery Go app

Shark Week is a Discovery Channel phenomenon. And that means you can watch it on the Discovery Go app, which is available for Android as well as on iOS.

There's also a Discovery Go channel on Roku. If you've got an Xbox, you're covered as well.

You'll find a Discovery Go app on Apple TV as well, but there's no corresponding app for Android TV. (For that, you'll need to use Chromecast from a phone or tablet.)

There's one major catch here: To get into the content on the Discovery Go app — particularly during Shark Week — you'll need a current subscription login, whether that's cable or a streaming service.

That's just the way it is.