The rejigged format of this Coronavirus-delayed tournament means tonight's match is a one-off game played at the neutral venue FC Köln's RheinEnergieSTADION, with the spoils for the winner a Europa League final clash between either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side's bid for Europa League glory continues tonight against the competition's most successful club. Read on to find out how to watch this crucial match between Sevilla vs Manchester United, no matter where in the world you are.

United's exceptional form throughout 2020 means they are now favorites to win this year's Europa League outright, though tonight's opponents will likely be their toughest test so far in this year's competition.

Having breezed past LASK in the round of 16 stage, the Red Devils struggled against FC Copenhagen in their quarter-final clash. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men could not break down the Danish side in regular time with extra-time needed to find a victor. A Bruno Fernandes penalty in the 95th minute proved to be the difference.

Similarly, Sevilla were hard-pushed to find the win in their quarter-final game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Despite having the vast majority of the possession and three times as many shots, the game only featured one goal — the 88th-minute winner from Lucas Ocampos. The Nervionenses are hoping to extend their lead as the Europa League's most successful club by adding a record sixth title.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this Europa League semi-final clash between Sevilla vs Manchester United with our guide below.

Sevilla vs Manchester United: Where and when?

This Europa League semi-final clash is a one-off match that is being played at the neutral venue of the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne, Germany, behind closed doors.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CEST local time. That makes it an 8pm BST start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for folks tuning in from the U.S.. If you're looking to watch the match Down Under its a 5am AEST kick off on Monday morning in Australia.

Watch Sevilla vs Manchester United online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Europa League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Sevilla vs Manchester United but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Sevilla vs Manchester United online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States. All of the remaining games are available to stream live via CBS All Acces, including Sevilla vs Manchester United. Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

How to stream Sevilla vs Manchester United live in the UK

The remaining 2019/20 Europa League and Champions League matches will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for the competitions in the UK.

If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to BT's European football, Australian A-League, French Ligue 1, UEFA Women's Champions League, UFC events, and more.

How to stream Sevilla vs Manchester United live in Canada

DAZN is the rights holder for live Europa League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Sevilla and Man United, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

Live stream Sevilla vs Manchester United live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Sevilla vs Manchester United in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Europa League Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.