The San Marino Grand Prix is the first of a double-header at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli track with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix following next weekend. The first of nine races in what looks like a hectic 11 weeks, the San Marino GP will once again see reigning champ Marc Marquez left on the sidelines nursing an arm injury.

Has there ever been a more open MotoGP championship? With just 22 points separating the top five in the championship, the riders return to action this weekend in Italy after a fortnight's break.

Marquez's absence has opened the door for other riders to make their mark on the Championship, but with four different race winners in the previous five races, no single rider has so far been able to really take the initiative at the top.

Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo currently heads up the table on 25 points, but after disappointing showings during both races in Austria, the French racer is very much looking over his shoulder coming into this race.

Read on as we explain below how to get a MotoGP live stream for this week's San Marino Grand Prix.

MotoGP: San Marino Grand Prix 2020: Where and when?

The San Marino Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy.

The Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time (CEST). That makes it a 1pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and an 8am ET flag for those in the US.

The remaining schedule for the weekend's MotoGP action is as follows:

Saturday, September 12

Free Practice 3: 10am-10.40am CEST local, 9am-9.40am BST, 4am-4.40am ET

Qualifying: 2pm-3pm CEST local, 1pm-2pm BST, 8am-9am ET

Sunday, September 13

Warm Up: 9.20am-9.40am CEST local, 8.40am-9am BST, 3.40am-4am ET

San Marino Grand Prix 2020: 2pm CEST local, 1pm BST, 8am ET

Watch the 2020 MotoGP: San Marino Grand Prix online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Italy further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the San Marino Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the San Marino Grand Prix. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch the San Marino Grand Prix online in the US

NBC Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020 MotoGP season in the States, including this Sunday's action from Italy.

If you already have NBC Sports via cable already, you're all set and can watch via the network's website - you just need to tap in the details of your TV provider. The San Marino GP is set to begin at 8am ET/5am PT Sunday.

If you're looking to cut the cord, you can watch NBCSN via Sling TV, where it's available as part of the over-the-top service's Blue bundle. You can even try a FREE Sling trial that will let you watch this week's race without paying a penny, if you play your cards right.

Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above to stream all the action just like you would back at home.

Sling TV One of the easiest and best ways to tune in to all the San Marino Grand Prix action this weekend is by subscribing to Sling. Give it a shot today and see how you like it. $30 at Sling

How to stream the 2020 San Marino Grand Prix live in the UK

BT Sport is where all the MotoGP action is at for UK viewers, with BT Sport 2 the channel to head to. Subscribers can watch online, either through the BT Sport website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android.

If you don't fancy a long-term commitment, there's now BT Sport's Monthly Pass option, which lets you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want.

Coverage of MotoGP San Marino qualifying is set to begin at 11am BST on Saturday, ahead of a 1.10pm BST start, while coverage of the San Marino GP starts on Sunday with the warm ups from 7.30am, and the main event scheduled for 12.30pm ahead of a 1pm start.

If you're BT Sport subscriber but are currently outside the UK then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to stream the San Marino Grand Prix live in Canada

Canadians looking to watch the San Marino GP are catered for by beIN Sports which has the rights to the races for the 2020 season. The race is set to begin at 8am ET on Sunday, with qualifying starting at 8.10am ET on Saturday. For those travelling outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back home.

Live stream Moto GP live in Australia for free

The great news for Aussie motorsports fans is that free-to-air channel Network 10 is airing MotoGP qualifying (Saturday, 10.10pm AEST) and the San Marino Grand Prix (Sunday, 10pm) live for nada. You can stream the coverage via the Tenplay on demand service's website and apps for iOS and Android.