Those set to feature are Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, as well as fan favourites Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Naomi Smalls, Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo and Kameron Michaels.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue is set to give a fly-on-the-wall insight into the lives of six drag queens made famous by the show as they prepare to take to the stage for a Las Vegas live revue show residency based around the reality program.

Now no less than an international phenomenon, the RuPaul's Drag Race universe is set to go into new territory this week, with a new docuseries.

Each episode of the six-part series will focus on one of the queens as they prepare for the show at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas which opened on the strip in January, but was later placed on hiatus thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Offering a live twist to the familiar Drag Race shenanigans with plenty of drama, its another suitably glamorous addition to Rupaul's already lengthy list of TV spin-offs.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue: Where and when?

The six-episode Vegas Revue premieres this Friday (August 21) at 8 p.m. on VH1. It will continue each Friday after that at the same time.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this new docuseries further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue online in the U.S.

If you've got cable, then RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue is live on VH1 from 8pm ET / PT on Friday. You can also stream the show via VH1's online platform on your computer or mobile device, but you'll need your cable provider details for that. For cord cutters, there are plenty of Live TV and On Demand options that offer VH1 access.

Right now, the best option is probably to watch it for FREE on Sling TV. Take advantage of the service's latest offer by choosing a Sling Orange or Blue package as your starting point, then add the Lifestyle Extra bundle (which includes VH1), and both are yours free for three days. Cancel whenever you want or keep it - it's up to you.

Sling Blue and Orange both normally cost $30 a month and Lifestyle Extra adds an extra $5 to the final bill.

Can you stream RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue in the UK?

Netflix and VH1 UK have previously been the place to get your Drag Race fix in the UK, but neither network has so far confirmed any plans to air this show in the region.

If you're desperate to watch the show in tandem with US Drag Race fans, the only alternative is to use one of the VPN services as described above, set your location to the USA and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services will require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to stream RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue in Canada

It's a similar story in Canada. Crave is the regular home of Drag Race in the region, but there's been no confirmation of the network showing the new series thus far.

Can you stream RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue in Australia?

We're also awaiting news of when folk Down Under can catch the drama from Sin City unfold. Stan has carried Drag Race shows in the past, but the network is yet to reveal any plans for showing Vegas Revue.