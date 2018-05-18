The question, then, is what's the easiest way to watch — especially in 2018, when a good number of us have gotten rid of cable TV and have moved to streaming. The answer is simple and complex at the same time. For there is more than one way in which one can watch a Royal be wed.

And we're told that a few people are interested in the royal ceremonies. And hats. Something to do with hats.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed at 11 a.m. BST on May 19. That's somewhere in the neighborhood of 6 a.m. on the east coast of the U.S., and 3 a.m. out west.

See that video up top there? (Or, erm, here.) That's the easiest way to watch Harry and Meghan get married. For every single streaming platform and every single mobile device has quick access to YouTube. (Or you could just park yourself on this page until the show starts, which is fine by us.)

Why watch this way? For one, YouTube has some real experience when it comes to streaming live events. It also has more bandwidth than just about anyone on the planet (we're just guessing here, Mr. Bezos), so things should hold up just fine.

Plus, YouTube doesn't require you to sign up for anything. OK, it'll push you for a Google account, but even that's optional.

Watch the Royal Wedding on an over-the-air antenna

Every broadcast network on Planet Earth is all over this thing. Or at least it seems that way. And if you've been looking for an excuse to rig up a decent over-the-air antenna, now's a fine time to do so.

So, first: Find an antenna. We've got a great list of the best ones right here. Then you either plug it straight into your TV, or do something much better (and way more nerdy), like plugging it into a HDHomerun or Tablo box. That'll let you spit the Royal Wedding goodness onto pretty much any connected device in your home, including phones and tablets, set-top boxes — and even just a plain ol' web browser.

Or watch on a streaming service

Look, the streaming services aren't ignoring this thing, either. And when it comes to finding a channel that it's going to be on — say, BBC News, or E!, or Fox News, or whatever — all of the major streaming services will have something showing the royal couple getting hitched.

The question then is which service you should start with. We've got a great guide for that . Or if you just want to see which service has which channels, we've got a great grid for that.

The point is, there's absolutely no excuse for not showing up at o-dark-thirty to see if Harry's shaved his beard. You've got options.