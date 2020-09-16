Ligue 1 is well underway in France as champions Paris Saint-Germain welcome FC Metz to the Parc des Princes. Follow along with all of the action wherever you are with our PSG vs Metz live stream guide.
Both sides are yet to earn a point in this 2020/21 Ligue 1 campaign after two games. After a dismal start, both sides will be hoping to get their first win in this Wednesday evening tie.
It was a chaotic affair in the last outing for PSG. The team suffered a 1-0 defeat to Marseille in a Le Classique game that saw the referee brandish 14 yellow cards and five red cards. Due to the sendings off, manager Thomas Tuchel is without Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes, and star forward Neymar. After a domestic treble last term, the Parisians will be hoping to get back to winning ways as they continue their title defense.
Similarly, FC Metz have lost their opening games with two 1-0 defeats against Monaco and Lille. Les Grenats finished 11 points above the relegation zone last season and would not have been expected to take any points away from the Champions in tonight's game, though Vincent Hognon's men will want to try and capitalize on a tumultuous Paris side.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of PSG vs Metz no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
PSG vs Metz: Where and when?
All eyes will be on the Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday for this match which is set to take place in front of a reduced-capacity crowd. Kick-off is at 9pm CEST local time.
That makes it a 8pm BST start in the UK with 3pm ET / 12pm PT being the times for U.S. folks to tune in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 5am AEST start on Thursday morning.
Watch PSG vs Metz online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Ligue 1 further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching PSG vs Metz but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
If that sounds like your situation, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the IP address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.
How to stream PSG vs Metz online in the U.S.
Pay TV sports service BeIN Sport has broadcast rights for Ligue 1 coverage in the U.S., though viewers have a few options for how to watch the Lens vs PSG game online. BeIN Sports has its own service, BeIN Sports Connect, though you can also stream live coverage via Fubo TV or Sling TV. They also carry free trials, so it's worth checking out if you're of cord-cutting persuasion.
How to stream PSG vs Metz live in the UK
BT Sport has the rights to Ligue 1 live games in the UK and is showing PSG vs Metz on its BT Sport 1 channel and for streaming via its BT Sport app. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to BT's upcoming Premier League football, Women's Super League, Bundesliga, and more.
Live stream PSG vs Metz live in Australia
To get your fix of French football Down Under, you'll need to tune in to BeIN Sports. You can subscribe to BeIN Sports Connect for AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 per year to access this fixture, among the rest of its coverage. It comes with a two-week trial, too.
Alternatively, subscribing to Kayo Sports gets you access to Ligue 1 among many other sports leagues from AU$25 per month. If there's something else on that service you want to watch, then it might be a better value overall.
You'll need to get up pretty early to catch the game in Oz, though, as it's a 5am AEST kick-off on Friday morning.
Live stream PSG vs Metz live in Canada
BeIN Sports also has rights to Ligue 1 coverage in Canada. You can watch the game live from Paris using either the BeIN Sports Connect service or via Fubo TV.
