Both sides are yet to earn a point in this 2020/21 Ligue 1 campaign after two games. After a dismal start, both sides will be hoping to get their first win in this Wednesday evening tie.

Ligue 1 is well underway in France as champions Paris Saint-Germain welcome FC Metz to the Parc des Princes. Follow along with all of the action wherever you are with our PSG vs Metz live stream guide.

It was a chaotic affair in the last outing for PSG. The team suffered a 1-0 defeat to Marseille in a Le Classique game that saw the referee brandish 14 yellow cards and five red cards. Due to the sendings off, manager Thomas Tuchel is without Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes, and star forward Neymar. After a domestic treble last term, the Parisians will be hoping to get back to winning ways as they continue their title defense.

Similarly, FC Metz have lost their opening games with two 1-0 defeats against Monaco and Lille. Les Grenats finished 11 points above the relegation zone last season and would not have been expected to take any points away from the Champions in tonight's game, though Vincent Hognon's men will want to try and capitalize on a tumultuous Paris side.

PSG vs Metz: Where and when?

All eyes will be on the Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday for this match which is set to take place in front of a reduced-capacity crowd. Kick-off is at 9pm CEST local time.

That makes it a 8pm BST start in the UK with 3pm ET / 12pm PT being the times for U.S. folks to tune in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 5am AEST start on Thursday morning.

Watch PSG vs Metz online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Ligue 1 further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching PSG vs Metz but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

If that sounds like your situation, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the IP address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.