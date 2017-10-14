Watching porn on Google Daydream doesn't take much at all.

Porn in VR is popular for plenty of different reasons, not the least of which is being able to experience your adult entertainment in an immersive way that puts you in the middle of the action. If you're new to VR, or you've just picked up that awesome new Google Daydream headset, you may be wondering how it is you actually get to watch porn. After all, it isn't as though you can search for it in the Play Store.

Well, have no fear, we've got all the details for accessing porn on your Daydream headset.

