With only one win in the season thus far, the Eagles are still riding high in their NFC East division. On the other side, the Steelers are 3-0 and barely hanging on to the lead in their AFC North division. The Steelers are coming off an unplanned bye week where they had expected to play the Titans. Now, they have to reset to take on the Eagles. Pittsburgh is well suited against most teams, but it seems unlikely that Philadelphia will put up too much of a challenge overall.

The thing the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger will need to address is the Eagles worthy defense. To combat that, Roethlisberger could employ the no-huddle offense to keep the Eagles on their toes. The 17-year NFL quarterback has a long history with the quick method which could move the needle. Another factor the Steelers have going for them this week is that there will be 5,500 fans in attendance at Heinz Field for the game. The amount of people cheering won't be close to the same amount as normal, but some home support is definitely better than none.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Where and when?

One of the first kickoffs happening Sunday, the Eagles and Steelers face off at Heinz Field on October 11, at 1:00 PM ET. For fans on the West Coast, the game is an early 10:00 AM PT. Whether you're tuning in from the couch or bed, you can catch the action on FOX.

Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.