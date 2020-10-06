San Diego was a serious threat to any team as the regular season came to a close, but the injuries of starting pitchers Lamet and Clevinger put their entire postseason run in jeopardy. The team squeaked by the Cardinals with stellar pitching from the bullpen, but a similar performance will be more difficult in a best-of-five series. In order to make it past the Dodgers, the Padres' offense will likely need to start early and often each game. Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers, and Manny Machado, proved that each is capable of swinging the big bat at crucial times and that home run strength will need to continue against the likes of Clayton Kersaw and Dustin May, among other Dodgers' pitchers.

The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet in the first 2020 National League Division Series game on October 6, 2020. The Dodgers led all of MLB with the best record and are by far the favorite baseball team to make it to the World Series this year. While that makes the Padres the underdog for sure, San Diego still managed to have their best winning record ever this year.

Even if the Dodgers beat the Padres as most people predict, it will have been a good run for San Diego who had been in rebuilding mode for the past several years. The 2020 season has marked the beginning of big things for the traditionally smaller market team. They will be a fierce competitor for the next several seasons.

Padres vs. Dodgers NLDS: Where and when?

The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face off at the Texas Rangers' stadium in Texas. The neutral-site game starts at 6:38 PM PT on October 6, 2020. Game 1 kicks off a best-of-five series between the division rivals. You can catch these series games on FS1 or MLB Network. The Dodgers with the better season record will be the home team for the first two games.

Watch Padres vs. Dodgers online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Padres Dodgers game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Padres take on the Dodgers. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Padres vs. Dodgers online in the US

This first game of the NLDS matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers is set to be shown on FOX Sports 1 and MLB Network. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into the MLB app on various set-top boxes to catch all the crazy action.

Of course, FOX Sports 1 is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing MLB games this season (TBS, FS1, MLBN). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Tuesday's match in Arlington Texas for free!

Sling TV is the cheapest option

There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season's big games, but Sling may be one of the best overall solutions for most people. The service offers access to FOX Sports 1, MLB Network, and TBS, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place.

Sling TV Sign up for Sling TV right now to be able to tune in and watch the NLDS playoff action as it happens live. You'll need the Sling Blue package, and right now you can get 3 days of access for FREE. $30 at Sling

How to stream Padres vs. Dodgers live in the UK

For MLB fans located in the UK, the best option is BT Sport. BT's Sport package will be the best official way to see available postseason baseball. ESPN, for example, is available for the £25 monthly price. Folks in the UK looking to catch every MLB postseason game will likely best be suited by using the VPN method to subscribe and stream Sling TV with the Orange and Blue packages.

How to stream Padres vs. Dodgers live in Canada

In Canada, the first game of the Padres and Dodgers NLDS game can be found on Sportsnet 360. For those outside the provider network or in different regions you can check with other MLB-approved providers TVA Sports, TSN, and RDS. MLB.TV subscribers may also be able to catch all the action at a later, delayed start time.

Live stream Padres vs. Dodgers in Australia

If you're planning on watching in Australia the Padres take on the Dodgers, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live MLB action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports. The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.