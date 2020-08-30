As theaters remain closed across the U.S., Disney has been changing course and premiering some of its newest films on its Disney+ streaming service instead. Artemis Fowl, The One and Only Ivan, and Hamilton have debuted exclusively on Disney+ over the past few months, though Disney's release of the live-action film Mulan is about to switch up the format with something Disney is calling "Premiere Access."
Though the film premieres on September 4, you won't gain access to stream the new movie simply by being a Disney+ member. This time around, Disney is requiring that Disney+ members purchase premiere access to watch Mulan. This will add it to your Disney+ account so you can watch whenever — as long as you remain a Disney+ member. Disney+ will be streaming the film in stunning UHD resolution with HDR and Dolby Audio for a cinematic experience that might just help your family forget about missing the theater.
Beginning September 4 at 3 a.m. EST, you can purchase premiere access to stream Mulan for $29.99 on the Disney Plus website and select platforms including Apple, Google, and Roku devices such as the Apple TV, Google Chromecast, or Roku Premiere. Once you've purchased access to the film, you will be able to stream it on any device that supports Disney+.
What shows and movies does Disney+ offer?
Mulan is the only film that requires a second purchase once you become a Disney+ member. Everything else is included for free with your membership, such as all the Star Wars films, Disney Channel shows and original movies, a bevy of animated Disney classics, and so much more. There's even a large selection of National Geographic documentaries and Marvel films available on the service.
Binge-worthy bargain
Disney+
Let's get down to business!
Mulan is coming to Disney+! Start your subscription now to catch the film when it premieres on September 4. Members will need to purchase premiere access for $29.99 to stream the film before anyone else.
How do you get a free Disney+ trial?
Unfortunately, Disney+ doesn't offer a free trial at this time. While the service previously offered new subscribers a free 7-day trial, that's no longer the case. Luckily, Disney+ is one of the most affordable streaming services out there and pretty much essential for households with children.
How much does Disney+ cost?
Disney+ is one of the most affordable streaming services to date, which is wild considering all that it has to offer already after less than a year of being available in select countries. WIth currency conversions, there is some variation in pricing based on which country you live in ($6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99), though you can save and drop the monthly cost even lower by paying for a full year of membership instead. You can get the full rundown on Disney+ monthly and annual pricing in your country via this Disney+ guide.
Another Disney+ package bundles in Hulu and ESPN+ streaming services starting at just $12.99 per month. If you're already a subscriber to one of these services, you could save money each month by purchasing this bundled offer.
You'll also want to factor in the cost of premier access to watch Mulan. On top of the monthly membership cost, you'll need to pay a one-time fee of $29.99 to stream the film on premiere day.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
From the Editor's Desk: Community and camaraderie in the digital age
The beauty of the internet is that it's easy to reconnect with old friends — and new friends — but it still takes people who are willing to open themselves up and reach out. But when we are, we can find something special, even years after drifting apart.
Fairphone could change the way phone makers do business
Fairphone is a company that probably will never be able to compete with Apple or Samsung when it comes to volume, but what if its ideas can change how the big players build phones?
Get moving and track your progress with these incredible fitness trackers!
There are a lot of fitness trackers out there, from regular ol' fitness trackers to full-fledged smartwatches. If you're trying to figure out which one to buy, we're here to help.
Here are the best phones you can get for Sprint/T-Mobile
Sprint has officially be laid to rest and is now part of the T-Mobile family. If you're looking for a new phone under the T-Mobile brand, here are the ones you should consider!