As theaters remain closed across the U.S., Disney has been changing course and premiering some of its newest films on its Disney+ streaming service instead. Artemis Fowl, The One and Only Ivan, and Hamilton have debuted exclusively on Disney+ over the past few months, though Disney's release of the live-action film Mulan is about to switch up the format with something Disney is calling "Premiere Access." Though the film premieres on September 4, you won't gain access to stream the new movie simply by being a Disney+ member. This time around, Disney is requiring that Disney+ members purchase premiere access to watch Mulan. This will add it to your Disney+ account so you can watch whenever — as long as you remain a Disney+ member. Disney+ will be streaming the film in stunning UHD resolution with HDR and Dolby Audio for a cinematic experience that might just help your family forget about missing the theater.

Beginning September 4 at 3 a.m. EST, you can purchase premiere access to stream Mulan for $29.99 on the Disney Plus website and select platforms including Apple, Google, and Roku devices such as the Apple TV, Google Chromecast, or Roku Premiere. Once you've purchased access to the film, you will be able to stream it on any device that supports Disney+. What shows and movies does Disney+ offer? Mulan is the only film that requires a second purchase once you become a Disney+ member. Everything else is included for free with your membership, such as all the Star Wars films, Disney Channel shows and original movies, a bevy of animated Disney classics, and so much more. There's even a large selection of National Geographic documentaries and Marvel films available on the service.