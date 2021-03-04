The era of music videos may be over, but MTV's reign as one of the most popular TV channels is still going strong thanks to its unbeatable line-up of reality TV shows such as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, The Challenge, and Teen Mom. If you're wondering how to watch MTV live without a cable subscription, you've come to the right place.
Lucky for us fans, MTV is one of the most prevalent channels available on live TV streaming services these days. Whether you love Ex on the Beach, Floribama Shore, or Ridiculousness, there are plenty of streaming services that let you tune in and watch MTV live while your favorite show is on the air.
Can I watch MTV live online?
Yes! MTV is available to watch live on most popular live TV streaming services, though it is relegated as an add-on channel for select services such as Sling TV. You can stream MTV live using Philo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. The only live TV streaming service which doesn't offer the ability to watch MTV live is Hulu.
Philo is the most affordable option
There are a few ways to watch MTV live without signing up for a cable subscription, though the most affordable way to watch is with Philo. This live TV streaming service gives you access to over 60 channels including MTV for only $20 per month! It blows the competition out of the water on price, and there's even a free 7-day trial at Philo so you can give it a shot before becoming a paying member. Philo also includes access to channels like MTV Classic, MTV Live, and MTV2.
Sling is another excellent choice
Sling TV is the next, most affordable option and rides a fine line between keeping the price low and the number of popular channels high. However, you'll need not only the base package at $35/month but also the 'Comedy Extra' add-on which unlocks 11 additional channels including MTV and MTV2 for an extra $6 per month. At a total of $41 monthly, that's still a wide margin lower in cost than Fubo TV and YouTube TV which are both priced at $64.99 monthly. Sign up for a free trial at Sling today for three days of free streaming before you have to pay for access.
Best without a budget
Sling
Choose the 'Comedy Extra' add-on package at an additional $6 per month to watch MTV on Sling! That's on top of the base plan's price of $35 per month. You'll be able to stream MTV on Android and iOS devices, your computer or smart TV, select Xbox game consoles, and more. Sign up today for a free 3-day trial before being charged.
MTV is unavailable to stream live with Hulu
Hulu with Live TV is the only popular live TV streaming service that does not let you stream MTV live. However, if you're looking for older, on-demand MTV content, series like Jersey Shore, The Challenge, and The Hills are available to stream with a standard Hulu subscription starting at $5.99 per month. Another streaming service with tons of on-demand MTV content to watch at your leisure is Paramount Plus, including the new upcoming series The Challenge: All Stars and reboots of The Real World and Road Rules.
Another way to stream MTV live...
The best way to stream MTV live is truly dependent on what you want out of a streaming service. Services like Sling and Philo will let you watch MTV live without much of a difference between the two; the real difference is everything else these services offer. If you only care about having access to MTV and won't be watching anything else live, your best option would be Philo as it costs only $20 per month and includes access to other MTV networks as well. However, if you're looking to stream more TV channels live other than MTV, another service with more channels could be a better fit.
Fubo TV offers the most channels for $65 per month, including a bevy of sports-related channels. It even includes cloud DVR access so you can record shows and films to watch at a time that's more convenient for your schedule.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.