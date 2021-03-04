The era of music videos may be over, but MTV's reign as one of the most popular TV channels is still going strong thanks to its unbeatable line-up of reality TV shows such as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, The Challenge, and Teen Mom. If you're wondering how to watch MTV live without a cable subscription, you've come to the right place.

Lucky for us fans, MTV is one of the most prevalent channels available on live TV streaming services these days. Whether you love Ex on the Beach, Floribama Shore, or Ridiculousness, there are plenty of streaming services that let you tune in and watch MTV live while your favorite show is on the air.

Can I watch MTV live online?

Yes! MTV is available to watch live on most popular live TV streaming services, though it is relegated as an add-on channel for select services such as Sling TV. You can stream MTV live using Philo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. The only live TV streaming service which doesn't offer the ability to watch MTV live is Hulu.

Philo is the most affordable option

There are a few ways to watch MTV live without signing up for a cable subscription, though the most affordable way to watch is with Philo. This live TV streaming service gives you access to over 60 channels including MTV for only $20 per month! It blows the competition out of the water on price, and there's even a free 7-day trial at Philo so you can give it a shot before becoming a paying member. Philo also includes access to channels like MTV Classic, MTV Live, and MTV2.