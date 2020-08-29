Megan Thee Stallion has had quite the 2020. Along with being shot last month by rapper Tory Lanez, she's held the top spot on the Billboard charts twice this summer with two different tracks: "WAP" with Cardi B and "Savage (Remix)" featuring the one and only Beyoncé. Tonight, she's taking to the stage for her first performance of 2020 — and it's not just any show either. The five-time Platinum performer is teaming up with Live Nation for her very first, fully-produced virtual concert which you'll be able to watch live from home.
Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion's planned 2020 tour was one of many to be cancelled due to social distancing measures. Live Nation's virtual concert gives fans a chance to see the award-winning rapper perform her latest singles as well as tracks from her 2020 EP release, Suga.
Live virtual concerts are reaching the next level as promoters seek to cover the financial disparity due to thousands of cancelled shows, but it's inevitable that some of that cost is passed on to the audience. This year, we've been seeing more and more livestreams which require a ticket if you want to attend and Megan's show is yet another. You'll need to purchase your ticket in advance for $15 if you don't want to miss the live performance.
Megan Thee Stallion live: When and where
The Megan Thee Stallion virtual concert begins at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 29. Make sure you purchase your ticket beforehand so you're prepared to watch once the show begins. While the concert is available to stream worldwide, you could have some trouble accessing the stream if you're in a country other than the United States. If you find that the stream is blocked, one of these great VPN services could help you bypass the restriction.
How to watch Megan Thee Stallion live stream
Live Nation hasn't released too many details on the livestream's platform yet. However, we do know that your ticket will allow just one stream of the virtual concert, meaning you won't be able to log in on more than one computer at the same time. You should be able to watch the livestream on most mobile devices, tablets, and computers, and likely even your smart TV by simply using the web browser to access the site Live Nation sends ticket holders to when it's time for the show to begin. Check your order details after purchasing your ticket for more information on how to access the stream.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Megan Thee Stallion's virtual concert live. Get in on this deal now!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
