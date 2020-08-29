Megan Thee Stallion has had quite the 2020. Along with being shot last month by rapper Tory Lanez, she's held the top spot on the Billboard charts twice this summer with two different tracks: "WAP" with Cardi B and "Savage (Remix)" featuring the one and only Beyoncé. Tonight, she's taking to the stage for her first performance of 2020 — and it's not just any show either. The five-time Platinum performer is teaming up with Live Nation for her very first, fully-produced virtual concert which you'll be able to watch live from home.

Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion's planned 2020 tour was one of many to be cancelled due to social distancing measures. Live Nation's virtual concert gives fans a chance to see the award-winning rapper perform her latest singles as well as tracks from her 2020 EP release, Suga.

Live virtual concerts are reaching the next level as promoters seek to cover the financial disparity due to thousands of cancelled shows, but it's inevitable that some of that cost is passed on to the audience. This year, we've been seeing more and more livestreams which require a ticket if you want to attend and Megan's show is yet another. You'll need to purchase your ticket in advance for $15 if you don't want to miss the live performance.