Following the release of his second album, Colour Vision, Max is partnering up with Amazon Music for a virtual concert that fans will get to watch for free from their own homes. Live from the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Max is expected to perform the new album in its entirety, including recent hit single "Blueberry Eyes" featuring Suga of K-pop supergroup BTS.
Livestream concerts have been kicked up to a new level in 2020 with full productions that bring you up to the stage for a view that easily beats what you'd see standing in a crowd of people at an actual show. This one-time event will be streamed live and likely won't be available to watch afterward, so you'll want to make sure to watch while it's aired if you don't want to miss the show!
Max Live at the Greek Theatre: When and where
Max's Live at the Greek Theatre virtual concert airs live on Amazon Music's official Twitch account this Thursday, September 24 at 9PM ET / 6PM PT. No rebroadcast dates have been announced, so don't miss your chance to watch! If the stream doesn't work due to your location, one of these cheap VPN services could help unblock the show so you can watch.
How to watch Max Live at the Greek Theatre live stream
Max's concert at the Greek Theatre is free and easy to stream. It's available exclusively on Amazon Music's official Twitch account, which we've embedded above for easy access. You can also watch the show using the Twitch app on your preferred mobile device or tablet.
The Max Live at the Greek Theatre concert is being streamed worldwide, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Max's virtual concert live. Get in on this deal now!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
