Following the release of his second album, Colour Vision, Max is partnering up with Amazon Music for a virtual concert that fans will get to watch for free from their own homes. Live from the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Max is expected to perform the new album in its entirety, including recent hit single "Blueberry Eyes" featuring Suga of K-pop supergroup BTS.

Livestream concerts have been kicked up to a new level in 2020 with full productions that bring you up to the stage for a view that easily beats what you'd see standing in a crowd of people at an actual show. This one-time event will be streamed live and likely won't be available to watch afterward, so you'll want to make sure to watch while it's aired if you don't want to miss the show!